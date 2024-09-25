Police arrest Saint Lucian national with murder of Roseau man in Dominica

The police officials in Dominica have officially charged a Saint Lucian national for the murder of a Dominican man in the capital city of Roseau. According to the information, the police officials confirmed that on Saturday, September 14, 2024, a resident of Roseau, Jones Brankar of Kingshill, was fatally stabbed near the market.



He was immediately rushed to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital by the eyewitnesses, where the officials pronounced him dead on arrival.



The incident took place around 2 am and stemmed from a previous altercation between the two men.



The Dominican authorities carried out swift investigations and arrested a Saint Lucian national residing in Dominica – Nickel Carlos Leo, who has been officially charged with murder in connection to the stabbing incident.



It was also reported by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Jeffrey James that they have charged another Saint Lucian, Tristan Marielle as an accessory after the fact in the same incident and both of them are anticipated to appear in the court by the end of tis week to face the charges against them.



In another case, a male juvenile has been arrested and charged with the attempted murder of Daniel Steven on September 13 in Roseau. The suspect has been remanded in custody at the state prison after his appearance before the Roseau magistrate court.



ACP James also confirmed that the police force of the Commonwealth of Dominica has launched an investigation into the discovery of what seemed to be the lifeless body of a child, which was found on September 22 on the seaside at Penville.



The arrest of two suspects and the ongoing investigation into the 3rd incident showcases the quick actions being taken by the police officials to Dominica to curb the crime incidents and bring justice to the victims.