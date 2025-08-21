Jamaica Elections 2025: Mark Golding hits back, says PNP Manifesto outlines vision, not spending plan

Golding responded to concerns after several Jamaicans took to social media to criticise the Manifesto, questioning how the party plans to deliver on its promises.

Jamaica: “A manifesto is not a budget” People’s Nation Party (PNP) leader Mark Golding responded while addressing the rising concerns over the PNP manifesto that was released on August 12.

Golding responded to the concerns following a citing of multiple Jamaican citizens who took to their social media pages to question and attack the Manifesto asking how the party will execute all the plans that they laid out.

Citing the rising concerns, Golding spoke during the party’s tour of Manchester on Wednesday of August 13, boldly addressing them by stating that their manifesto is not a budget but a set of policies and programs for their first term in office. He further said that it is how they phase that properly and handle it fiscally which is a matter for his party to determine as they are well mindful of all their obligations.

“We are mindful of the fiscal rules and we aim to continue the downward trajectory of the public debt,” he quoted.

“We have been speaking to the people about our plans, some are not hearing, but those who are listening are hearing.” Golding assured that the party has already gained its momentum as they have been on the ground for months, all over Jamaica speaking to the people about the party’s plans.

Golding spoke this right after the manifesto launch on August 12. Assuring the Jamaica citizens that they are continuing to cover the ground and they are gonna run through the tape and form a firm government.

Notably, PNP Manifesto outlines 10 pillars which the party deems to be most significant in their mission to enhance the lives of the Jamaican people.

JLP has also accused the PNP Manifesto of being unoriginal and probably generated by AI, claims which the PNP government has denied and asked the JLP why haven’t they released their Manifesto but continue to backlash theirs.