Trinidad and Tobago: Man killed in ambush on Riverside Drive

According to investigative reports, the 25-year-old of Davidson Drive, La Puerta was gunned down on January 7, around 12:15 a.m. in an early morning attack. As he was driving a champagne-coloured Nissan Tiida along Riverside Drive.

When he took a wrong turn and reached a dead end, reportedly as he attempted to turn around his vehicle. Charles was blocked by a silver Nissan AD Wagon. Three individuals emerged from the vehicle and approached his car.

Reportedly, moments later multiple gunshots were heard on the scene, before both the silver Nissan AD Wagon and the Nissan Tiida fled the scene in different directions.

Police officers quickly responded to the scene and found Charles lying motionless on the ground with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. The 25-year-old was later pronounced dead at the scene by a District Medical Officer.

The scene was then processed by Crime Scene Investigators who recovered 18 spent .40 calibre shell casings, along with a projectile and a fragment.

The police have launched an investigation into the early Wednesday morning shooting with the killing being treated as a homicide.

Hundreds of Trinidad and Tobago citizens have taken to Facebook to issue their condolences and call upon government action as the man killed looks as still a young boy.

With one user Romely Jhun Mangaran writing, “Too young too soon! Condolences to the families.”

While another user Aaron Noel Charles wrote, “All d police outside sharing tickets so WA yuh expect ... It's like d world gone mad. What's next boy... By tomorrow something raising again too..”