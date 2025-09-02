Trinidad-born U.S. Judge halts Trump administration’s deportation of Guatemalan children

Many unaccompanied minors entering the U.S. are placed in shelters until they can join family or enter foster care.

Trinidad and Tobago: U.S. Federal Judge Sparkle L. Sooknanan temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deporting 10 unaccompanied Guatemalan children, aged 10 to 17, on August 31, 2025. The ruling also applies to hundreds of other children in federal custody and will remain in effect for 14 days, following an emergency request filed by the National Immigration Law Center.

According to US officials, many of the unaccompanied minors arriving in the U.S. are housed in shelters managed by the Office of Refugee Resettlement until they are reunited with family members or placed in foster care.

But Trump's administration aimed to speed up the deportations through an agreement with Guatemala, indicating that the country is ready to accept these children. However, Judge Sooknanan’s verdict blocked Trump's administration.

It is being said that the ruling given by the judge Sparkle highlights the commitment of the judge to upholding the law and also protecting the rights of those unaccompanied children. It is also being said that these children often run from violence or persecution and are entitled to have legal representation, a fair hearing, or other forms of relief.

It is being said that the judge Sparkle was born in San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago and is currently working in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Also being a graduate of Naparima Girls' High School, Judge Sooknanan has built an impressive career in US law. She was also previously clerked for notable judges including Judge Eric N. Vitaliano and US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

She also worked as an appellate attorney at the Department of Justice and after that became a partner at Jones Day before residing in 2021. It is also noted that in 2024, she was confirmed as a federal judge by showcasing her expertise and independence in shaping US law. Her verdict underlines her independence as well as her global impact as a Trinidad born jurist is now shaping the American law at the highest level.

Key Points of the ruling

Temporary Restraining Order: The ruling blocks deportation of unaccompanied Guatemalan children for 14 days.

Due Process: It also emphasizes the importance of adhering to due process and protecting vulnerable minors.