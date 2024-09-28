United Airlines to begin direct flights between New Jersey-Dominica, beginning Feb 15, 2025

Dominica: In a significant development, Tourism Minister Denise Charles Pemberton has announced that United Airlines will be beginning direct flights to Dominica from February 15, 2025.



According to the information, the once weekly flights will be connecting Newark, New Jersey to Douglas Charles Airport in Dominica. This new service will be a significant milestone in the country’s air accessibility.



While making the announcement, the Minister said, “Today is a proud day for all Dominicans. The commencement of ticket sales for United Airlines direct service from Newark, new Jersey to our very own Douglas-Charles airport for once weekly flights commencing February 15th, 2025.”



She called it yet another historic milestone for the development of the tourism industry in the island nation.



The Minister mentioned that this comes after years of careful planning, major investments and numerous conversations with stakeholders here and in the diaspora.



According to Denise Charles this flight is another step toward Dominica’s stated goal of 500,000 visitors by 2030.



“We are forging right relationships with key airline partners like American Airlines and now United ahead of the completion of the new international airport,” she added.



She continued to say that by that time, the island nation will be focused on direct connections further away in a much more comfortable space and this is what good governance and sound policy looks like in action.



The Tourism Minister further highlighted several other implications of this new service saying that for too long, visitors and Dominicans alike have faced challenges when it comes to travelling abroad, whether for work, school of simply to reunite with loved ones.





“Today we are bringing the world closer to Dominica and Dominica closer to the world. This new direct flight is not only about convenience for tourists. It's about making life easier for our own people by helping the average man who needs to travel for business, education or to visit family. This achievement is part of our broader vision, a vision that puts the needs of Dominicans first,” emphasized Minister Charles.



She also noted that the Douglas Charles Airport has also been upgraded as the team has laid the groundwork for future growth and called it just the ‘beginning’.



According to her, United Airlines choosing Dominica is proof that the investments are paying off and that the country is moving forward, building a future that truly benefits all Dominicans.