Tourist arrivals grow by 4% in Dominica: Finance Minister McIntyre

He said despite that the challenges and airlift issues, Dominica received a significant growth in visitors during the last fiscal year as compared to the previous year.

Dominica: Finance Minister Irving McIntyre claims of a 4 percent increase in visitor arrivals for Dominica. Speaking at the budget address earlier on Friday, he highlighted the crucial enhancements in tourism sector over the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

He said despite that the challenges and airlift issues, Dominica received a significant growth in visitors during the last fiscal year as compared to the previous year.

Finance Minister emphasized that this surge in the passengers showcases the Dominica's ever-growing presence on the international map and among discerning travellers.

Dominica’s recognition in international magazines

Dr Irving McIntyre also emphasised the numerous accolades achieved by Dominica in the last 12 months. He noted the recognitions such as being named one of the Reader’s Digest’s 20 Best Honeymoon Destinations, BBC’s 10 Sustainable Travel Destinations to Visit in 2024, Travel + Leisure’s 50 Best Places to Travel for three consecutive years, and the New York Times’ 52 Greatest Places to Travel in 2024.

Not only this, but this month, Dominica also ranked number 5 on Travel + Leisure’s list of the 25 Best Islands to Visit Around the World and notably Dominica is the only Caribbean nation to have a spot in the top 5.

While highlighting these major achievements, the Minister said, “These recognitions, along with those I reported last year, highlight the success of your government's significant investments in the tourism sector, which are helping to solidify Dominica's status as a leading sustainable tourism destination in the world.”

Cable Car

The finance minister also talked about the Cable Car project, which as per records is set to be the world’s largest cable car. He reported that the project in the Roseau Valley is progressing satisfactorily.

The Minister called it an ‘important’ project and said is it part of the overall vision of the government to increase the variety of activities available to be experienced in the Nature Isle and keeping with the goal to make the sites more accessible to everyone.

It is to be noted that the Cable Car is expected to complete by the end of 2025 and will transport visitors to the Boiling Lake, cutting the trek time of 5 hours (both sides) to only 20 minutes.

The Minister also stressed on the fact that currently more than 200 locals are employed on this project and at least 100 people will be permanently employed upon its completion, boosting employment on the island nation.

Increased flights

Furthermore, the island has welcomed new routes from various flights during the last year, offering a major boom to the visitor arrivals.

Dr Irving McIntyre highlighted during his address that the Sunrise Airways made its inaugural landing in May 2024, while WINAIR launched new flights between Dominica and Martinique. Also, American Airlines has added daily flights between Dominica and Miami.

He added that the tourism ministry is also looking forward to successful completion of negotiations for a new direct flight from the US beginning this fiscal year.

It was also announced by the Minister that the combination of all these major investments will help the island achieve its goal of attracting 500,000 stay over arrivals and one million cruise visitors by 2030.