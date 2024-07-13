Dominica secures rank 5 in Travel and Leisure Readers’ list

The Travel and Leisure under World’s Best Awards mentioned that Dominica entices travelers with unspoiled natural beauty and eco-adventures. The island is nicknamed as “Nature Island.”

Dominica: As part of World’s Best Awards, the survey for year 2024 was conducted where the readers voted for the best islands on the planet. Dominica secured 5th rank with the reader score of 92.47.

The Travel and Leisure under World’s Best Awards mentioned that Dominica entices travelers with unspoiled natural beauty and eco-adventures. The island is nicknamed as “Nature Island.”

Such a name has been given to it considering its dense rain forests, volcanoes, hot springs, waterfalls, and black-sand beaches. Not only this, the underwater world of the beautiful small nation island also attracts scuba divers and snorkelers, with healthy, vividly-colorful reefs, marine life, and volcanic formations.

There is no limit to the beauty of Dominica, the nature, the attractions, the luxurious stays and the great package of its excursion is what makes it stand out of the queue. The country always remains on the cards when the recognitions and rankings are made on the terms of tourism and beauty.

In the beginning of 2024, BBC- a well renowned international media platform featured top 10 Sustainable Destinations where the Nature Isle of the Caribbean emerged as the true gem on Earth.

Such a recognition made the mark of Dominica’s seriousness towards its resilience and sustainability agendas. In the feature, Dominica’s building back stories were reflected and lauded. The BBC travel recalled the devastating period of the country from the times of Tropical Storm Erika and Hurricane Maria.

The building back story is not just under the boundaries of recovering the damage. However, it's beyond that as the ecotourism of the nation sets the bars high. An epitome to this is the recognition of Secret Bay as one of the most beautiful and sustainable resorts by Travel and Magazine. Besides this, Coulibri Ridge has been recognised by Fodor as one of the world’s 60 most incredible hotels in their ‘Finest 2024’ list.