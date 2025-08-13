2025-08-13 17:23:13
JLP to unveil Election Manifesto soon, promises distinct vision from PNP ahead of Sept 3 polls

In Tuesday's press release, Chairman Kamina assured that the manifesto will be released well before the September 3 general elections so it can be shared with the public.

2025-08-13 17:09:53

Jamaica: As the opposition People’s National Party has already launched its manifesto ahead of upcoming elections slated for September 3, 2025, Kamina Johnson Smith, Chairman of the incumbent Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) Manifesto and Achievements Committee has assured the citizens of Jamaica that her party will be unveiling its manifesto soon adding that it is already complete. 

Speaking in Tuesday's press release the chairman Kamina assured that the manifesto will be launched in sufficient time for it to be aired to the people  before the September 3 general elections

She made the announcement just hours before the PNP manifesto release on August 13 defending that the JLP government is not looking to PNP for inspiration.

As their manifesto has failed to not only inspire the citizens of Jamaica, but their manifesto has required clarification upon clarification prior to its release. 

She noted that the PNP has a clear disconnect on what it costs to fund a project in today’s world. Upon concluding the bashing of the PNP government and their manifesto. 

The committee chairman proceeded to assure the citizens that JLP will launch its manifesto in time  that it had previously planned to launch but as of date its policies are already settled and the manifesto is complete. 

The party only looks forward to the unveiling and releasing the manifesto in days to come so they can engage with the people of Jamaica before the set general election day of September 3, 2025. 

She further assured that the JLP policy-making approach is not only complete but totally different from PNP’s, as JLP’s approach strives to build on the nine years of work, strategy, planning, achievements and about taking things to another level. 

The Jamaican Labour Party will be seeking its third term in office and as the election days approach the two parties are neck in neck trying to secure the votes of the citizens of Jamaica. To determine who will get to  govern the  country in the next 5 years. 

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson is a seasoned political analyst known for his sharp commentary and insight into UK and Caribbean politics. With a career rooted in investigative journalism and public policy analysis, Kofi’s articles aim to inform, challenge, and provoke thoughtful discussion. He contributes expert opinions on current affairs, elections, and governance matters.

