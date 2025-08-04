2025-08-04 12:08:18
Holness Defends His Legacy: “I don’t know what a gold spoon looks like”

Holness stressed that he has no inheritance, trust fund, or endowment, and everything he owns is earned through hard and honest work.

2025-08-04 10:14:59

Jamaica: Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness reiterated that he has worked very hard and has honestly built himself from humble beginnings. Addressing Jamaica Labour Party supporters on Sunday at a St Andrew East Rural constituency meeting, Holness, who is the leader of the Jamaica Labour Party, said he has not benefited from any handouts but has lived by honest principles to get ahead in life. 

Sharing the story of his life, he said, “I have never been given anything free. I've had to work for anything that I have had. I have said it before, and I will say it again. I don't know what a gold spoon looks like. It has never been in my mouth.” 

Holness continued to emphasise that he has no inheritance or any endowment or any trust fund anywhere and whatever he has, he has worked hard and honestly for it.  

I have never gained wealth by exploiting the people know and I want to say to you that my ethic is that I believe in working for what I have. By the sweat of my brow, I shall eat bread and that is the ethic of the Jamaica Labour Party. We work for what we have. And in the same way we are working for the third term, we are not believing and acting as if we are entitled to a third term,” reiterated the Jamaican leader.  

He further slammed the opposition and their tactics to defame him by saying that some people behave like they own Jamaica and added, “It's just a matter that time come for them. It's not a matter that they work for. It is not a matter that they deserve it. It's not a meritocracy. It's just that time, the effluxion of time, it is just so. But we have never I certainly have never behaved entitled in Jamaica.” 

The Prime Minister continues to face questions about his finances amid an inconclusive investigation by the Integrity Commission into alleged illicit enrichment arising from his 2021 income declaration, which remains uncertified. 

 

Holness has denied any wrongdoing and has taken the commission to court. Notably, in court documents, it was revealed that PM Holness’ income as well as assets have been under scrutiny by anti-corruption officials since at least 2017 as investigators questioned the source of funds behind his net worth which reportedly increased from $350,000 in 1998 to almost $160 million in 2019. 

Kofi Nelson is a seasoned political analyst known for his sharp commentary and insight into UK and Caribbean politics. With a career rooted in investigative journalism and public policy analysis, Kofi’s articles aim to inform, challenge, and provoke thoughtful discussion. He contributes expert opinions on current affairs, elections, and governance matters.

Kofi Nelson

