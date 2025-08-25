420 lightning strikes in 30 minutes rattle Trinidad and Tobago amid adverse thunderstorms
The Weather Center also reported that the thunderstorm is losing strength as it moves southwestward into the Gulf of Paria, potentially causing rough seas.
2025-08-25 11:09:09
Trinidad and Tobago: In a shocking development, the twin-island nation of Trinidad and Tobago was hit by 420 lightning strikes within a span of just 30 minutes. According to the information by Weather Centre of Trinidad and Tobago, an isolated thunderstorm which was located in the Gulf of Paria yesterday produced 420 lightning strikes between 4:15 pm and 4:45 pm before moving along west-central Trinidad.
The Weather Center further said that this thunderstorm is weakening as it is moving south-westward into the Gulf of Paria, possibly creating choppy seas, after dumping heavy rainfall across parts of Point Lisas, Couva and California which has also led to street flooding.
This activity is because of Invest 99 L’s influence on the environment across the area. Talking about the development, several locals took to Facebook with some agreeing, “We had lots of thunder and lightning in San Fernando.” Another said, “Thunderous rain with lightning and flash flooding in some areas of Penal.”
Invest 99L Currently Located Near Saint Lucia
According to forecasters, Invest 99L is currently located near Saint Lucia in the Caribbean Sea. The system has a 10% chance of further developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next 2 days and impact the entire Caribbean region.
The highly anticipated Caribbean Premier League’s 11th match in Saint Lucia was also abandoned because of adverse weather activity and continuous rainfall on the island nation.
It is further said that showers and thunderstorms linked with a tropical wave over the Windward Islands have reduced over the last 24 hours along with recent satellite wind data showing that the winds linked with the system have also reduced.
The disturbance is currently moving into a less favourable environment, and the chances of development are also decreasing. Although the system is becoming weak over the hours, gusty winds are likely over the Windward Islands through this morning.
As the forecasters continue to monitor the weather activity, they are urging the locals to keep an eye on the official channels.
Monika Walker is an experienced journalist specializing in global political developments and international relations. With a keen eye for accuracy and analysis, Monika has been reporting for over a decade, bringing stories to light that matter to readers around the world. She holds a degree in International Journalism and is passionate about giving a voice to underrepresented communities through factual reporting.
Latest
- JLP and PNP clash on social issues in heated election debate...
-
Trinidad and Tobago weather forecast: Sunny morning, showers...
-
420 lightning strikes in 30 minutes rattle Trinidad and Toba...
-
Tropical Storm Fernand forms near Bermuda, no direct threat...
-
Guyana: 30-year-old Toralpher Harry fatally stabbed by unkno...