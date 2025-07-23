Dominica Weather: Flood Watch extended as heavy showers, thunderstorms continue

Dominica: A strong tropical wave continues to impact the Caribbean region, bringing cloudy skies, widespread heavy showers and scattered thunderstorms across Dominica today. This adverse weather has prompted the extension of a Flood Watch in the island nation until 6 pm (Wednesday).

According to the forecasters, the island can expect cloudy skies with possibility of some heavy downpours. It is also being said that breezy conditions will persist over the next 24 hours, increasing the risk of flooding, particularly in low-lying and flood prone areas.

Forecasters said that some areas in the nation have already experienced rainfall and are becoming saturated. Rainfall accumulations are expected to exceed 50 mm during the watch period with higher amount possible in higher elevations. The flood watch could also be upgraded to a flood warning if conditions persist.

The Met Office advised the residents and visitors to exercise caution and stay alert while watching for runoff, flash flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas across Dominica. It's essential to avoid flooded roads, bridges, and streams to ensure safety, it added.

Also, at sea, a small craft advisory is in effect, with rough seas expected. Mariners are cautioned to avoid navigating in these conditions, with wave heights reaching up to 5 ft on the West Coast and 8 ft on the East Coast.

While a slight decrease in Saharan dust is expected today, the primary concern remains the potential for flooding. The Met Office also said that an upgrade to a warning is possible if conditions worsen, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance.