Tropical Wave to bring showers, thunderstorms to Dominica: Met Office

Dominica: As the hurricane season 2025 has officially kicked off, Dominica is likely to be impacted by a tropical wave which is moving westward. According to forecasters, the tropical disturbance is likely to bring heightened moisture levels to the entire region within the next one or two days.

Forecasters claim that this is anticipated to lead to increased cloud cover having scattered rain showers as well as the chances of isolated thunderstorms.

While sharing the development, the officials asked residents in flood-prone, landslide-susceptible or rocky areas to remain vigilant and exercise extreme caution during the entire period.

Moreover, maritime conditions are predicted to remain generally calm to moderate over the upcoming 24 hours in Dominica with wave heights reaching over 3 feet along the western shores and then reaching five feet along the eastern coast.

Forecasters outlined, “Low-level clouds moving westward will bring **cloudiness and scattered showers** this cool morning. Expect **drier conditions later today** as a high-pressure system takes hold.”

Between Tuesday and Thursday, the weather on the island nation will be increasingly cloudy with scattered showers and hazy.

As the tropical wave is expected to impact the area starting today, officials are asking the residents to keep an eye out at local channels for further and latest updates regarding the situation.