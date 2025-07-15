Tuesday, 15th July 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Tropical Wave to bring showers, thunderstorms to Dominica: Met Office

Forecasters anticipate increased cloud cover with scattered rain showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Tuesday, 15th July 2025

Dominica: As the hurricane season 2025 has officially kicked off, Dominica is likely to be impacted by a tropical wave which is moving westward. According to forecasters, the tropical disturbance is likely to bring heightened moisture levels to the entire region within the next one or two days. 

Forecasters claim that this is anticipated to lead to increased cloud cover having scattered rain showers as well as the chances of isolated thunderstorms.

While sharing the development, the officials asked residents in flood-prone, landslide-susceptible or rocky areas to remain vigilant and exercise extreme caution during the entire period.  

Moreover, maritime conditions are predicted to remain generally calm to moderate over the upcoming 24 hours in Dominica with wave heights reaching over 3 feet along the western shores and then reaching five feet along the eastern coast.  

Forecasters outlined, “Low-level clouds moving westward will bring **cloudiness and scattered showers** this cool morning. Expect **drier conditions later today** as a high-pressure system takes hold.” 

 

Between Tuesday and Thursday, the weather on the island nation will be increasingly cloudy with scattered showers and hazy.  

As the tropical wave is expected to impact the area starting today, officials are asking the residents to keep an eye out at local channels for further and latest updates regarding the situation.  

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Jamaica's Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke
Uncategorised

Jamaican govt policy focused on broadening ownership base of economy, say...

Tuesday, 15th July 2025

©WICB Media/Randy Brooks
Uncategorised

CRICKET: West Indies squad named for final matches against India

Tuesday, 15th July 2025

Uncategorised

Why EU should not be anxious about Caribbean CBI

Tuesday, 15th July 2025

Uncategorised

St Kitts-Nevis expands relationship with Canada, Caribbean Seasonal Agric...

Tuesday, 15th July 2025

Uncategorised

St Kitts-Nevis: Another session of 2020 Budget Estimates Committee Meetin...

Tuesday, 15th July 2025

United National Congress' MP for Oropouche West, Davendranath Tancoo
Uncategorised

PM Rowley and Minister Deyalsingh harassing people: Davendranath Tancoo

Tuesday, 15th July 2025

Premier Mark Brantley highlights new business in Nevis 'Walco's The Bakery' (PC - Facebook account of Mark Brantley)
Uncategorised

Premier Mark Brantley highlights new business in Nevis 'Walco's The Baker...

Tuesday, 15th July 2025

Women Empowerment as Antigua and Barbuda’s initiative at CTO Caribbean Week, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

Women Empowerment as Antigua and Barbuda’s initiative at CTO Caribbean We...

Tuesday, 15th July 2025