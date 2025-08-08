U.S. issues bounty reward of $50M for capture of Venezuelan President due to narco-trafficking accusations

The Trump administration issued the double bounty reward in a press conference held at the white house with the Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

Venezuela: The United States government under the Trump administration has announced a historic reward of $50 million for anyone with information that could lead to the capture of the ‘one largest narco-traffickers in the world’ also known as the Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro .

While speaking on the video posted on her X, the Attorney General mentioned that the U.S. has once again doubled the reward amount from the initial $25 million to $50 million for anyone who has information to bring one of the largest narco-traffickers in the world to justice.

Today, @TheJusticeDept and @StateDept are announcing a $50 MILLION REWARD for information leading to the arrest of Nicolás Maduro. pic.twitter.com/D8LNqjS9yk — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) August 7, 2025

US Attorney General Pamela Bondi announced a $50 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro at the US Department of Justice on August 7, 2025. The reward, doubled from the previous $25 million, is part of a broader effort by the US government to hold Maduro accountable for his alleged involvement in narco-trafficking and corruption.

The Attorney General speaking for the Trump administration has accused the notorious Venezuelan President of using foreign terrorist organisations like Tren de Aragua (TDA), Sinaloa Cartel, and cartel of the suns to bring deadly drugs and violence into the United States.

According to reports, the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) seized 30 tons of cocaine potentially linked to Maduro and his associates, with approximately 7 tons directly attributed to Maduro in a previous operation.

She noted that the contents of cocaine have led to the loss and destruction of countless American citizens and Maduro ought to be brought to justice for his despicable crimes.

Bondi further highlighted that the U.S. Department of Justice had earlier seized over 700 million dollars worth of Maduro assets including his 2 private jets, 9 luxurious vehicles and more but Maduro’s reign of terror had not ended and he still poses a threat to the United States national security.

The U.S. has named Maduro as one of the largest narco traffickers in the world and a threat which is why they have doubled his reward to $50 million.

The U.S. doubled its previously announced reward of $25 million under the Biden administration also known as the same amount the U.S. had offered as bounty for the capture of the notorious Osama bin Laden after the 2001, September 11 attack.

Nicolás Maduro and his cronies think they’re untouchable. They’re wrong. We’re increasing our reward offer for Maduro to up to $50 million. https://t.co/mEomEgWLcT pic.twitter.com/ltq1cdMUji — US Dept of State INL (@StateINL) August 8, 2025

Response of Venezuelan Government regarding the claims

Yvan Gil, Venezuelan Foreign Minister, has deemed the rewards as pathetic and only part of a political propaganda to remove the spotlight on the highly awaited Jeffrey Epstein files which the nationals of America have been wanting them to reveal.

Trump has been a long time critic of Maduro’s rule since the very beginning saying Maduro had returned to office in January after “winning” a rigged election and it was his opponent who should have won.

Maduro’s presidential re-election has not only been rejected by Trump but has also been widely rejected by the international community including the UK and EU who imposed sanctions on Maduro's government earlier this year.

Maduro is yet to respond to the recent claims but he had initially denied the U.S. accusations of his direct involvement in drug trafficking.