PM Gaston Browne expresses relief as US strike on Venezuela avoids wider regional fallout

Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister Gaston Browne has expressed his relief over the duration and damage done by the United States military strike on Venezuela that led to the arrest of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro.

He went on to state that citizens of Antigua and Barbuda should also feel reassured as the country no longer has to worry about the prolonged disruption that could have resulted from an extended conflict.

He noted that he is hoping things will settle in the region as he has always been focused on defending the national interests of Antigua and Barbuda.

He argued that the 25% stake that the state-owned oil company in Venezuela has in West Indies Oil Company could lay the groundwork for negotiations with the new regime in Venezuela for WIOC to be engaged in more bunkering and storage and supply Caribbean countries.

Prime Minister Browne stated that he is not being antagonistic, but is instead being a realist and optimist and further urged Antiguans and Barbudans to remain calm, strong, and hopeful as the military presence in the Caribbean is only momentarily and 2026 still remains a strong year for Antigua and Barbuda.

Prime Minister Browne made the statements following the abrupt capture of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro along with his wife Cilia Flores on January 3, 2026.

The two were captured by the United States military strike that took place in Venezuela, and flown to New York to answer for charges stemming from selling drugs and weapons.

According to reports no death toll has been announced as of yet, although Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, has reported that Maduro’s security forces were killed in cold blood during U.S.‘s military strike on Venezuela as they were capturing Maduro along with his wife Cilia Flores.

Lopez has further reported that military personnel and civilians were also killed during the strike. Information that has not been confirmed yet.

Former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is expected to appear before the court in New York at noon on Monday, 5 January 2026.