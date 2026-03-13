Investigation deepens into death of teen mother Aleena Preetam as DNA test ordered 

Authorities said that the father could be a teenage boy under 18, and DNA tests have been ordered to confirm paternity.

Guyana: The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security in Guyana has issued a new update on the investigation into the death of 14-year-old Aleena Preetam and have revealed that DNA testing has been scheduled to determine the paternity of her baby. The Ministry also said that fresh details have emerged about past abuse allegations and state intervention.

According to the ministry, Aleena died between February 22 and 23, 2026, just weeks after giving birth to a baby girl. Authorities said that current investigations suggest that the father of the child may be a teenage boy under the age of 18. DNA tests have now been arranged to help determine paternity.

The ministry said that the baby has since been placed in the foster care system while the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) continues to work with the Guyana Police Force and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on the next steps in the matter.

In its statement which was issued on March 12, 2026, the ministry disclosed that the CPA became aware of Aleena’s underage pregnancy in September 2025. A forensic interview was then conducted at Blossom Inc where Aleena reportedly made certain statements. She also received medical care at a regional hospital while a referral was made to Blossom Inc for victim support, court preparation support as well as trauma-focused counselling.

The update further revealed that Aleena had previously been the subject of a CPA intervention in 2024 after reports surfaced that she had allegedly been physically, verbally and sexually abused by her father. As part of that intervention, she was removed from her parents’ home in region two and placed in the temporary care of her older sister in Region Three under a caregiver agreement.

The matter was reported to the Guyana Police Force and after investigations, Aleena’s father was charged. On November 11, 2024, he appeared before the Suddie Magistrate’s Court and was remanded to prison.

However, the ministry said that on December 6, 2024, the Essequibo High Court granted bail to the father in the sum of $350,000 following an application made by Aleena’s mother. The court order stated that the accused, along with anyone acting on his behalf including the mother, was not to make any contact with Aleena or come within 100 feet of her. The court also ordered that she remain in the care of her elder sister in Region Three or any other person directed by the CPA. That case remains pending.

The ministry further noted that Blossom Inc informed the CPA that on December 11 in 2024, Aleena and her sister were contacted and they reportedly stated that they were well adjusted and did not wish to receive counselling.

In light of the latest developments, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security said it is continuing efforts to strengthen the operations of the CPA, particularly in regions with high caseloads. It said recruiting staff in some regions remains a challenge, but training is ongoing. The ministry also said it plans to improve coordination with key partner agencies including Blossom Inc. and ChildLink.

Additionally, authorities disclosed that amendments to the Sexual Offences Act have already been drafted and are expected to be tabled shortly in the National Assembly.