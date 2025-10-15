Nepali student Bipin Joshi confirmed dead after year in Hamas captivity, Ambassador Pandit confirms

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conveyed this unfortunate news through a video conference, which was attended by him, his mother Padma Joshi, and his sister Pushpa Joshi.

Nepal: The Ambassador of Nepal, Dhan Prasad Pandit, has confirmed the tragic death of the Nepali student Bipin Joshi while in Hamas captivity in Israel. The development has been claimed by the ambassador that Bipin has been held hostage since October 7, 2023.

According to Dhan Prasad, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have conveyed this unfortunate news through the video conference, which was attended by him, the mother Padma Joshi and sister Pushpa Joshi. And along with them, the brother Kishor Joshi also attended the conference.

He further stated that “the IDF informed us and the family directly that he is no more” and after listening to this news, the family of the deceased felt devastated as they were praying and hoping for the good news.

Additionally, he stated that “We have received the information about the body of the student that was handed over to the Israeli military by Hamas on Tuesday, and the body has been taken to Tel Aviv and will arrive here in a few hours.”

In the neighbourhood:



President Isaac Herzog meets family of Bipin Joshi, a Nepalese national in Hamas custody. Bipin's mother, Padma, & sister, Pushpa, were joined in the meeting by Nepal's Ambassador to Israel, Dhan Prasad Pandit.

Pandit also said that first the authorities of Israel will conduct their investigation and will also conduct DNA tests on the body to confirm the identity and only after that they will send it back to Nepal.

Along with this he also mentioned that the student was held captive by the militants when Hamas attacked the Kibbutz area in Israel, in which they snatched the lives of 10 Nepali students. Also despite the continuous and diplomatic efforts by the government and family appeals, the tragic confirmation today ends months of uncertainty for his loved ones.

Bipin Joshi, a Nepalese student was studying agriculture in Israel when he was abducted by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023.



Bipin's mother, Padma, and sister, Pushpa, were joined in the meeting by Nepal's Ambassador to Israel, Dhan Prasad Pandit.

The President offered his…



The President offered his… pic.twitter.com/AWaDWoi2EY — Natalie Lisbona (@NatalieLisbona) August 17, 2025

“Joshi’s heroic act of saving the lives of fellow students before being taken into Gaza highlights his courage and sacrifice” Pandit claimed. Dhan Prasad further stated that last week the family of the victim released the video from around November 2023, in which he was held as hostage and was under duress.

The family of the Bipin is devastated by this news as well as the community is also mourning at the tragic death of the Nepali student. The public are also expressing their views and grief via Facebook, as one person said “Our deepest condolences to the family of Bipin Joshi. Your bravery and spirit will never be forgotten. May your soul rest in eternal peace, and may your loved ones find strength and courage in this unimaginable loss.”

Meanwhile the other person said “Sorry to hear that if he was a student but if he was fighting for Israel, no condolences.”