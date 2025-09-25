2025-09-25 18:47:27
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Jamaica: Two teenagers charged with stealing motorcycle in Savanna-la-Mar

Police reports indicate that around 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, September 24, the two teenagers allegedly entered a man’s property on Barracks Road and stole his 2016 Zamco motorcycle from the garage.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Jamaica: Police in Westmoreland have charged two teenagers with simple larceny after an incident involving a motorbike transpired along Barracks Road in Savanna-la-Mar on Saturday, September 13.

According to police reports the incident happened around 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday September 24 when the two teenagers allegedly went to man’s house and stole his 2016 Zamco motorcycle from his garage.

Upon realizing that his motorcycle was missing, the man contacted the police and reported the stolen bike. The police immediately launched an investigation into the theft of the motorcycle approximately valued at $260,000.

The investigations led the investigators to the two teenaged boys who were arrested during the operation with their court date yet to be finalized.

This is a developing story, stay tuned with WIC News as we continue to uncover the latest updates and details surrounding the incident.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Fort Young hotel in Roseau just after Maria struck.
Uncategorised

January partial reopening for largest hotel in Dominica

2025-09-25 15:39:09

Uncategorised

CARPHA and UWI sign MoU to collaborate on health and education initiative...

2025-09-25 15:39:09

Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), speaks at the Meadowrest Memorial Gardens’ Annual Appreciation and Celebration of Funeral Directors event, held on Tuesday, at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston
Uncategorised

Jamaica: New regulations coming for funeral homes

2025-09-25 15:39:09

Uncategorised

Trinidad: Lance Corporal bailed in the sum of $5000 for stealing steel ga...

2025-09-25 15:39:09

Barbados is all set to go into the polls on Wednesday
Uncategorised

Barbados all set to go into polls on Wednesday

2025-09-25 15:39:09

Uncategorised

Dominica's N'Aaliyah Jno. Baptiste graduates from Edward Waters Universit...

2025-09-25 15:39:09

Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago: Opposition leader Kamal Persad-Bissessar says 'No' t...

2025-09-25 15:39:09

Guadeloupe

Historic Discovery: Rare 'Gwada Negative' blood type identified in French...

2025-09-25 15:39:09