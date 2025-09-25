Jamaica: Two teenagers charged with stealing motorcycle in Savanna-la-Mar

Police reports indicate that around 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, September 24, the two teenagers allegedly entered a man’s property on Barracks Road and stole his 2016 Zamco motorcycle from the garage.

Jamaica: Police in Westmoreland have charged two teenagers with simple larceny after an incident involving a motorbike transpired along Barracks Road in Savanna-la-Mar on Saturday, September 13.

According to police reports the incident happened around 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday September 24 when the two teenagers allegedly went to man’s house and stole his 2016 Zamco motorcycle from his garage.

Upon realizing that his motorcycle was missing, the man contacted the police and reported the stolen bike. The police immediately launched an investigation into the theft of the motorcycle approximately valued at $260,000.

The investigations led the investigators to the two teenaged boys who were arrested during the operation with their court date yet to be finalized.