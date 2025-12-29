Barbados celebrates rising sporting stars as Layne, O’kola, Rollins claim top honours at 2025 BOA Awards 

Ashton O’Kola and Maya Rollins were named the 2025 Junior Male and Female Athletes of the Year, respectively.

Barbados: Destiny Layne became the winner of the 2025 BOA’s People Choice Award held in Barbados. She also secured the ‘Junior Female Athlete Recognition’ award as Layne was primarily recognised for her excellence in beach as well as indoor volleyball.

Ashton O’kola was named the ‘2025 Junior Male Athlete Of The Year' Award while Maya Rollins was named '2025 Junior Female Athlete of the Year".

Destiny has led the school’s girls’ team to victory while she was a student at Harrison College during the 2025 National Sports Council Under-19 Volleyball Knockout finals. She also anchored the school’s line up as they successfully defended their Under-19 title during the highly anticipated school league and received the League’s MVP title.

Destiny collaborated with Janice Grant to bag the gold medal during the first CAZOVA Girls under-18 Beach Volleyball Championship in August while defeating Aruba in the finals.

She also earned the silver medal with Sierra Rayside during the inaugural CAZOVA under-21 Beach Volleyball Championship in June, which qualified the pair for the much-awaited NORCECA under-21 championship during the games held in the Cayman Islands.

Her Under-21 Beach Volleyball partnership with Sierra Rayside was nominated for Team of the Year. Following this achievement of hers, the Barbados Children Directory noted, “Definitely a rising star in indoor and beach volleyball in Barbados and we wish you more success next year.”

Meanwhile, O’kola who was named the 2025 Junior Male Athlete of the Year began golfing at the age of two and has quickly risen to prominence after he competed in events across four continents and he continues to impress on the global golf course and Maya, named '2025 Junior Female Athlete of the Year’, is an accomplished student/athlete who attends the University of Virginia where she is studying Mechanical Engineering. She has been running since she was five and was coached by her dad until the end of her high school year when and she looked up to him while enjoying the time spent with him.