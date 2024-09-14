Kirani James secures second place at Brussels Diamond League

He was defeated by the British athlete Charles Dobson, who won the gold medal by placing on the first position with a time of 44.49 seconds.

Grenada: Kirani James from Grenada secured second place and won the silver medal at Brussels Diamond League Final on Friday. Three-time Olympic medalist James finished the race with a time of 44.63 seconds in the men’s 400 metres final.

He was defeated by the British athlete Charles Dobson, who won the gold medal by placing on the first position with a time of 44.49 seconds. The third position was secured by Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga who finished the race with a time of 44.69 seconds.

Kirani James expressed delight with his performance and stated that this was a great race, and he is happy with the result. He lauded the performance of Dobson and noted that he had an incredible finish while extending greetings to his victory.

Kirani James won his first Olympic Gold in 2012 at the age of 21 and etched history by winning first ever medal for Grenada in men’s 400m. He won silver medal in the Rio Olympic and the bronze in the Tokyo, completing the event for his career.

Although, he missed out on a medal at the Paris Olympic Games and ended his year positively with this runner-up finish in Brussels. Earlier, in Zurich, he placed first position in the men’s 400m and won the gold medal at the Diamond League.

Wishes have been poured on his victory in the Diamond League as netizens extended greeting to athletes for his exceptional performance at the age of 32. Grenada government extended congratulations to James and stated that his determination brought glory for the country.

One added,” Thank you, my ambassador. We love you. You represent well king James keep up the good work my boy God bless.”

Another user noted,” Congratulations Kirani James. You made your country and the entire Caribbean Islands proud.”

Now, Anderson Peters from Grenada will participate in the javelin throw event on Saturday and earlier he won Gold in the event in Zurich.