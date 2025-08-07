Sunrise Airways launches $79 nonstop flights from St Maarten-St Kitts

The airline will provide services to St Kitts’ Robert L Bradshaw International Airport and this new regional flight expansion from the Sunrise Airways is anticipated to bring more connectivity across the Caribbean.

St Kitts and Nevis: An exciting time for inter-island travel at low prices has arrived as Sunrise Airways launches six non-stop flights with fares starting at $79 from St Maarten's Princess Juliana International Airport to St Kitts' Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport.

The airline will provide services to St Kitts’ Robert L Bradshaw International Airport and this new regional flight expansion from the Sunrise Airways is anticipated to bring more connectivity across the Caribbean.

Notably, the airline also launched direct services to some of the most sought-after destinations in the Eastern Caribbean region. These includes new nonstop flights from St Maarten to several destinations such as Antigua, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis and Tortola.

While airline records the new St Maarten to St. Kitts route as the lowest promotional fare starting at only $79. The airline is now offering affordable flights to Tortola, Antigua, and Dominica, with prices starting at just $99. Furthermore, the airline has introduced new routes to Saint Lucia, St Vincent, and Grenada, with fares beginning at $199, making it easier and more affordable for travellers to explore the region.

The new flights reportedly commenced operations on July 27, 2025, as part of Sunrise Airways' broader initiative to enhance intra-Caribbean travel, further solidifying the airline's regional presence.

The recent flight expansions mark a meaningful boost to intra-Caribbean travel throughout the years aligning with the airlines commitment to facilitate more intra Caribbean travel.

With the lowest prices announced the airline which is based in St Maarten is not only responding the growing appetite for seamless, flexible, and affordable travel across the Caribbean, but it is also meeting the growing demand for island travellers seeking to affordably hop across the Caribbean.

The Airlines has followed in the broader regional trend offering more accessible inter travel options for tourists and the Caribbean residents, following in the footsteps of carriers such as Liat Air, InterCaribbean and Caribbean Airlines who have also given more intra-Caribbean travel options in the past

The announcement also comes as regional connectivity continues to be a top priority for travellers, especially those looking to combine several islands on a single trip.