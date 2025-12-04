Caribbean Airlines to discontinue flights to Tortola, Puerto Rico and Barbados in 2026

As part of this optimization programme, CAL is also set to restructure its Barbados hub from February 2026, transitioning all operations through Trinidad.

Trinidad and Tobago: Caribbean Airlines (CAL) announced plans to discontinue flights to Tortola, Puerto Rico and Barbados in 2026.

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) made the announcement through their official social media platforms on Tuesday noting that they will be making changes as it is part of their ongoing Network Optimization Programme.

The airline will adjust elements of its regional operations to enhance schedule reliability, maintain competitiveness and ensure long-term sustainability.

The airline made the announcement that effective January 10, 2026, the airline will discontinue services on its Tortola, BVI and San Juan, Puerto Rico routes following comprehensive evaluations of route performance and resource deployment.

The flights to be cancelled in 2026 following an evaluation are:

Flight Number Route BW 292 Trinidad – Barbados – Tortola – Puerto Rico (All Sectors) BW 293 Puerto Rico – Tortola – Barbados – Trinidad (All Sectors) BW 296 Trinidad – Dominica – Puerto Rico (All Sectors) BW 297 Puerto Rico – Dominica – Trinidad (All Sectors)

With customers who have already booked and confirmed their flight bookings to or from Tortola and Puerto Rico after January 10, 2026, being contacted directly and will receive full refunds for their bookings where applicable.

As part of this optimization programme, CAL is also set to restructure its Barbados hub from February 2026.

CAL assured its customers that the Aircraft and crew positioned in Barbados will transition to operate from Trinidad, to, from and beyond Barbados and therefore continue to experience seamless connectivity across the Northern and Eastern Caribbean with a refined flight schedule.

They further assured their customers and passengers that Caribbean Airlines remains committed to working with stakeholders to maintain connectivity throughout its network.

With Nirmala Ramai, the acting Chief Executive Officer of CAL stating that the changes are a critical part of the airlines as they assure that the airline delivers reliable services while managing its resources responsibly.

She went on to assure that all Caribbean Airlines customers remain at the top priority of the airline and the adjustments will only ensure that the airline continues to provide strong regional connectivity, supported by a sustainable and competitive operational model.