Caribbean Airlines adds extra flights between New York-Grenada for Spice Mas 2025

The airline announced on Facebook that extra flights between New York and Grenada for Spice Mas 2025 are available, urging carnival lovers to book soon.

Grenada: The leading regional airline, Caribbean Airlines, has announced additional flights between New York and Grenada ahead of Spice Mas 2025 in the island nation. The airline will offer these additional services between August 4 to 15 to ease passengers seeking to be part of the exciting carnival season in Grenada.

The development was announced by the airline through its official Facebook account, and they invited the carnival lovers to book their seats as soon as possible. “Grenada’s calling and Carnival’s waiting. Your front-row seat to Spicemas and Jab Jab just arrived with more flights between New York and Grenada. Book now via all direct channels,” said the airline.

According to the information, Spice Mas in Grenada, also known as Grenada Carnival, will be held from August 1 to 12, 2025 and these additional flights by Caribbean Airlines will serve the passengers perfectly, assisting them in flying to and from the island nation.

The first additional flight on Monday, August 4 will depart from New York at 7:30 am and will arrive in Grenada at 12:20 pm. The following day, August 5, Flight BW539 will leave New York at 1:10 am and will arrive in Grenada at 6 am.

Meanwhile, the return flights from Grenada will depart on August 14 and 15, 2025. BW538 will depart the island at 6:20 pm and will arrive in New York at 11:15 pm on August 14 while the next day the flight will depart at 9:20 am and will arrive at 2:15 pm in New York.

With these additional services, the airline is reiterating its commitment to easing passengers across the region and beyond and bring additional tourists to the region on special occasions.

Complete Schedule of Additional Flights between New York and Grenada

New York to Grenada – Flight BW533 will depart on Monday, August 4 at 7:30 am and will arrive at 12:20 pm

New York to Grenada – Flight BW539 will depart on Tuesday, August 5 at 1:10 am and will arrive at 6 am

Grenada to New York – Flight BW538 will depart at 9:20 am on Thursday, August 14 will arrive at 11:15 pm

Grenada to New York – Flight BW548 will depart at 9:20 am on Friday, August 15 and will arrive at 2:15 pm