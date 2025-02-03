Grenada gears up for exciting Spicemas 2025, scheduled for May 2 – August 12

Grenada's Spicemas Carnival celebrates the island's renowned spice production and is one of the most fast-paced and highly anticipated events.

Grenada gears up to host an unforgettable celebration of culture, music and tradition with the upcoming carnival season dubbed Spicemas 2025. From May 2 to August 12, the island will come alive with vibrant costumes, high-energy soca beats and an electric atmosphere.

The organisers of the carnival invited everyone to mark their calendars and get ready to dance through the streets at J’ouvert, enjoy the excitement of Soca Monarch and Dimanche Gras and be part of the stunning Fancy Mas parade.

Beginning with the official launch ceremony of Spicemas on May 2, the carnival will continue through August 12, culminating with the Parade of the Bands ‘Au Revoir’. Throughout this period, there will be a number of exciting events including Traditional Mas Festival, Fusion Thursdays, J’ouvert, pageants and much more.

Grenada Spicemas Carnival is a tribute to the famous spice production of the island and it is one of the most fast-paced and anticipated events on the tri-island state. Each year in July and August, Grenada transformers into a huge celebration filled with the Jab Jab, intoxicating rhythms, elaborate costumes, intoxicating rhythms, parades, pure Caribbean energy and more.

The Spicemas is also known for having arguably the purest and safest J’ouvert morning experience in the world. The carnival promises to be an unforgettable celebration of music, culture and vibrant traditions.

The Grenada Carnival is unique in the Caribbean region because of a number of reasons which includes Jab Jab J’ouvert, an event which marks an electrifying beginning to the carnival where participants cover themselves in paint, oil or mud and symbolises the island’s rebellion against colonialism. The second one is the Fancy Mas Parade which will be a spectacle of vibrant costumes, intricate designs and mesmerizing choreography.

With the release of its official calendar, the anticipation for the Spicemas 2025 is increasing and visitors are preparing to fly to the island nation to immerse in this experience.

Complete calendar of events for Spicemas 2025

May 2 – Spicemas Launch

June 5, 12, 19, 26 – Carnival City ‘Fusion Thursdays’

July 3 to 6 – Power Soca Prelims

July 10 to 13 – Groovy Soca Prelims

July 17 to 21 – Calypso Tents Judging

July 24 – Brian Griffith Groovy Semi-Final

July 25 – Trevor Friday Power Soca Semi-Final

July 26 – Traditional Mas Festival

July 27 – Melody Papitette Calypso Semi-final

August 2 – Children’s Carnival Frolic

August 7 – Majestic Thursday

August 8 – Bacchanal Friday

August 9 – Pantastic Saturday

August 10 – Dimanche Gras

August 11 – J'ouvert, Pageant, Monday Nite Mas

August 12 – Parade of the Bands ‘Au Revoir’