Friday, 18th July 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Coldplay Kiss Cam Exposes Secret Affair: Astronomer CEO Andy Byron caught with his employee

The couple was caught cuddling on the Kiss Cam at this week’s Coldplay concert. As of now there is no official statement from Andy Byron or his company

Friday, 18th July 2025

United States: A dramatic moment unfolded at Coldplay's Gillette Stadium concert in Boston when billionaire CEO Andy Byron of Astronomer company was spotted cuddling with his top HR executive, Kristin Cabot, who is not his wife. What was meant to be a cozy Wednesday evening soon turned into a complete disaster for Byron. 

According to the information, the couple was filmed cuddling through the Kiss Cam during the concert earlier this week. Everything was fine until the lead singer of Coldplay Chris Martin paused the show, noticed the awkward reaction of the couple on the big screen, and joked live on stage, saying “Either they’re very shy, or they’re having an affair.”

The video immediately circulated on social media and drew global attention as they both were seen quickly avoiding the camera interactions.

Netizens laughed saying that the couple had been exposed on the big screen and their immediate reaction was them trying to cover their faces and duck from the camera. 

The couple closely embracing were identified as Andy Byron, CEO of a billion dollar company named Astronomer and the company’s head of HR, Kristin Cabot. 

The two were allegedly involved in a workplace affair as Byron was already married and had two children with his educator wife Megan Kerrigan Byron while Cabot had already finalized her divorce in 2022. 

The Jumbotron filmed affair caught nationwide attention and the two have since then deleted or restricted people from viewing their Linked profiles while Byron’s wife has deleted his last name on her Facebook account before she proceeded in deleting the profile altogether.

The video widely shared across various social media platforms received more than 4 million likes since it was posted on Wednesday, July 16. 

The internet is still speculating that the CEO will be stepping down from the company and is heading for a brutal divorce with many betting online. 

Neither Byron nor the company have released any statement on the matter as the online communities widely await to see what will happen next. 

Sasha Baptiste

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Paul Romer and William Nordhaus
Uncategorised

Two U.S. economists win Nobel for work on climate change, innovation

Friday, 18th July 2025

Uncategorised

Britain’s Labour Party backs new Brexit referendum

Friday, 18th July 2025

Uncategorised

Governor Newsom to order halt on death penalty in California

Friday, 18th July 2025

Uncategorised

UK coronavirus death toll rises by 170, lowest increase since March

Friday, 18th July 2025

Uncategorised

Iraq protest toll reaches 157 as military uses excessive force

Friday, 18th July 2025

Uncategorised

UK allows Maharashtra to retain Ambedkar Museum

Friday, 18th July 2025

Uncategorised

China approves requests to develop sports tourism in Roseau: Melissa Sker...

Friday, 18th July 2025

British Airways marks 70 years of flying to Barbados with 787-10 Dreamliner service
Uncategorised

British Airways marks 70 years of flying to Barbados with 787-10 Dreamlin...

Friday, 18th July 2025