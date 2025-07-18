Coldplay Kiss Cam Exposes Secret Affair: Astronomer CEO Andy Byron caught with his employee

The couple was caught cuddling on the Kiss Cam at this week’s Coldplay concert. As of now there is no official statement from Andy Byron or his company

United States: A dramatic moment unfolded at Coldplay's Gillette Stadium concert in Boston when billionaire CEO Andy Byron of Astronomer company was spotted cuddling with his top HR executive, Kristin Cabot, who is not his wife. What was meant to be a cozy Wednesday evening soon turned into a complete disaster for Byron.

According to the information, the couple was filmed cuddling through the Kiss Cam during the concert earlier this week. Everything was fine until the lead singer of Coldplay Chris Martin paused the show, noticed the awkward reaction of the couple on the big screen, and joked live on stage, saying “Either they’re very shy, or they’re having an affair.”

Coldplay accidentally exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot at one of their recent concerts. pic.twitter.com/hsJHV2u5UM — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 17, 2025

The video immediately circulated on social media and drew global attention as they both were seen quickly avoiding the camera interactions.

Netizens laughed saying that the couple had been exposed on the big screen and their immediate reaction was them trying to cover their faces and duck from the camera.

The couple closely embracing were identified as Andy Byron, CEO of a billion dollar company named Astronomer and the company’s head of HR, Kristin Cabot.

The two were allegedly involved in a workplace affair as Byron was already married and had two children with his educator wife Megan Kerrigan Byron while Cabot had already finalized her divorce in 2022.

The Jumbotron filmed affair caught nationwide attention and the two have since then deleted or restricted people from viewing their Linked profiles while Byron’s wife has deleted his last name on her Facebook account before she proceeded in deleting the profile altogether.

The video widely shared across various social media platforms received more than 4 million likes since it was posted on Wednesday, July 16.

The internet is still speculating that the CEO will be stepping down from the company and is heading for a brutal divorce with many betting online.

Neither Byron nor the company have released any statement on the matter as the online communities widely await to see what will happen next.