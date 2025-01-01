Vybz Kartel concert in Jamaica gets 9/10 rating by fans

The concert took place on New Year's eve in Jamaica and attracted a massive crowd, making Vybz Kartel's return to music industry one to remember

Vybz Kartel‘s highly anticipated Freedom Street concert attracted thousands of people to the National Stadium in Jamaica on New Year’s eve. As per the videos, and images posted online, his fans have rated the concert a massive 9 out of 10.

This iconic concert marked the musician’s triumphant return after more than 13 years behind bars. The night also comprised of several other guest performances by regional and international musicians including Olivia Grange, MC Nuffy, Ricky Platinum, Code Red, World Boom, Dancehall artist Spice, Popcaan, Busta Rhymes, Chronic Law and Ghanian dancehall singer Shatta Wale.

The concert was a celebration of music, freedom and the unbreakable spirit of dancehall with Kartel who is making it an energetic return to the music industry taking the stage on fire and leaving the audience in awe.

The massive crowd erupted with excitement when Vybz Kartel made his entrance on stage at 11:15 pm to start the performances at his Freedom Steet concert. The artist made the audience groove on his electrifying beats before the fireworks light the night sky over the stadium as those in attendance welcomed the New Year in style.

During his performance, he also had a costume change soon after 12 am and changed his suit with a jersey and jeans as he took the crowd down the memory lane with a collection of his earlier hits.

While rating the concert, one of the patrons said that it exceeded her expectations while several others gave a 9 out of 10 rating, calling the night ‘epic’. A patron outlined, “I was mad but considering everything, I am satisfied with Freedom Street.” “Freedom Street was epic, totally worth it all, satisfied,” said another.

Vybz Kartel calls Ghanian artist Shatta Wale as ‘King of African Dancehall’

Meanwhile, the arrival of renowned international artist Shatta Wale for the first time ever to Jamaica to perform alongside Vybz Kartel is being hailed as a huge milestone. Shatta Wale delivered an electrifying performance while captivating the crowd as his dynamic energy and stage presence left everyone buzzing with excitement.

The major highlight of the concert was when Jamaican legend Vybz Kartel publicly acknowledged Shatta Wale as the ‘King of African Dancehall’ while performing with him on the stage.

During the concert, Shatta Wale performed a trio of ‘Already’ ‘Mansa Musa’ and ‘On God’, showcasing his unique blend of dancehall and African rhythms. The crowd was seen going crazy over his stage presence as they sang along every word with the artiste.