Vybz Kartel reclaims dancehall throne, dominates charts with blockbuster hits after 13-year absence

Jamaican sensation Vybz Kartel is once again hitting the top charts with his latest releases 13 years after his release from prison. The musician is once again proving his influence in the dancehall genre.



His first single, "Comets", has amassed a staggering 6.2 million views in just 4 weeks, securing the number 1 spot on YouTube for 25 consecutive days. Also, his recent collaboration with his son "Likkle Addi" on the single "Motm" (Man Of The Match) has already reached 1.6 million views in just 9 days and is currently sitting at the top spot on YouTube.





This clearly shows that Kartel continues to reign supreme and deserves the crown for his immense impact on this generation of dancehall music.



Not only this, but the singer has already signed three upcoming concerts in Jamaica, Guyana and the Bahamas. He is also set to perform internationally in 2025 as the singer confirmed his upcoming concert in Kenya, saying, "The people of Kenya consider me one of their own."





After the announcement of the show, a Kenyan outlined, "I can tell you this for a fact: when Vybz Kartel comes to Africa, it's going to be the next coming of Jesus Christ. I'm telling you, 'cause the love this man has in Africa is too much."



The singer, who was released from prison on July 31, entered the music industry within a month as the court of Appeal in Jamaica ruled that he and three other co-accused would not be facing a retrial for murder, freeing the suspects after 13 years of trials and convictions.



Within just a few months, the singer has showcased the world that he will not vanish from the music industry but will be making a good name out of it. Even international stars like Cardi B has voiced her wish to create a perfect song with him.



She said, "Vybz Kartel is my all-time favourite artist; I want to create the perfect song with him." This shows the huge attention and love Vybz Kartel has garnered over a period of a few months.