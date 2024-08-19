Vybz Kartel set for epic New Year's Eve return in Jamaica after 13 Years behind bars

International dancehall star Vybz Kartel is set to perform again on December 31, 2024 in Jamaica. This will be his first performance since his release from prison in July 2024 after serving 13 years.



The development was announced by Cordel' Skatta' Burrell of Downsound Entertainment who shared a photo on social media showing Kartel and Downsound manager Josef Bogdanovich signing the agreement for the upcoming performance.



He captioned the picture as, "This New Years countdown gonna be one for the books," making it clear that the Jamaica star will be returning to thrill the audience with his beats.



Meanwhile, the location of this highly anticipated concert has not been disclosed yet but fans are already elated to watch their favourite singerperform live again after more than a decade.



Despite being convicted of murder, Kartel remains a regional icon of dancehall music in the Caribbean. Following his release from prison, the artist, known as 'World Boss,' is determined to stay in shape and reconnect with his fans.



Vybz Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, was released from the Facility of the Tower Street Adult on July 31 after the Jamaica Court of Appeal ruled against retrying him and the other three co-accused for murder.



The court cited reasons such as juror misconduct as well as the artist's deteriorating health conditions due to Graves disease.



According to the information, Vybz Kartel flew out of Jamaica on Saturday to St Vincent to start his gym workout and health routine, accompanied by former West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels, who seems to be his trainer.



The artist was also seen supporting local businesses on the island while attending to his health. Yesterday, he visited Jax Enterprises Ltd. and bought a few items. He received a warm welcome from the staff, most of which are working today for stocktaking.



Additionally, he met with Vincentian Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves along with his wife who wished him good luck for the future.



Kartel, now 48 years of age, is in the Eastern Caribbean island for treatment of Graves Disease, which he has been battling for a number of years.



