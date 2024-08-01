Jamaican star Vybz Kartel out of jail after 13 years as court rules out retrial

The court denied a retrial, citing reasons such as juror misconduct as well as artist’s deteriorating health conditions.

The Court of Appeal in Jamaica has ended a 13-year saga of arrests, trials, convictions and appeals for famous dancehall artist Vybz Kartel after ruling that he and three co-accused will not face a retrial for murder. The verdict came just before Emancipation Day on the island on Wednesday.

It added that a retrial would be too harsh on Kartel due to his health and the severe lockdown conditions he has endured since 2011.

Notably, his defence also highlighted his confinement in a brick cell with no air ventilation, no water and a bucket for toilet.

The decision finally overturns Kartel, Shawn 'Shawn Storm' Campbell, Andre St John, and Kahira Jones’ previous convictions for the 2011 murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams. This ruling has sent shockwaves through the legal and entertainment communities alike.

This groundbreaking decision by the Court of Appeal was delivered by a three-judge panel which comprised of Justices Marva McDonald-Bishop, David Fraser and Paulette Williams. The judges gave out the verdict unanimously against retrying Kartel and his co-accused's.

"The interests of justice do not require a new trial to be ordered," declared Court of Appeal President Justice Marva McDonald-Bishop.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that despite the decision of the court, Kahira Jones will remain in custody because of an unrelated sentence he is currently serving.

This decision follows a March 2024 ruling by the UK-based Privy Council, which overturned the murder convictions due to juror misconduct.

Notably, the men were originally arrested in September 2011 and convicted in March 2014, receiving life sentences in April 2014. Following an unsuccessful appeal in the Jamaican Court, the trio took their case to the Privy Council which is the highest court of Jamaica. The suspects were finally released yesterday after the Privy Council overturned their convictions.

As per the reports, the Court of Appeal conducted six days of oral arguments in June 2024 related to the possibility of a retrial. In spite of vigorous arguments by the

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Claudette Thompson calling for a retrial, the court ultimately decided against it.

As the Music Star Vybz Kartel came out of the State's custody and back on Jamaican streets, the 48-year-old artiste, who is battling ill health, was met by adoring fans as he left prison in Kingston, hours after the Court of Appeal freed him of a 13-year-old murder charge.

The fans were relieved to have their favourite artist out and were seen cheering and shouting for him while his wife accompanied him outside the prison.

Following his release, the artist confirmed that he has been released from prison and is officially free. "Am FREE. Me and wifey" he posted on X.

The landmark decision is now raising questions over the integrity of laws in Jamaica with people saying that the three were innocent and still served time in jail for more than a decade. Some also blamed the court for Kartel’s deteriorating health, making him look old and weak.