Jamaica to welcome Avelo Airlines' direct flights from Connecticut this November

Jamaica: Avelo Airlines is all set to introduce its first scheduled international route between Jamaica and Hartford. From November 16, 2024, the airline will kick off its services connecting Sangster International Airport and Bradley International Airport, Connecticut.



These nonstop flights will operate twice a week, every Wednesday and Saturday, and will provide an accessible and affordable travel opportunity for the passengers.



The Minister of Tourism of Jamaica, Edmund Bartlett was thrilled to announce the development and said that the island will be welcoming Avelo Airlines to the list of carriers providing non stop flights. He also said that this new service will connect Hartford, Connecticut, and Montego Bay.



While commending the new service, Minister Bartlett said that this route is of great importance as Connecticut and the nearby areas represent a major market for visitors to Jamaica.



In addition to this, he noted that these regions have a high concentration of Jamaican diaspora which will make this new service an important link for friends and families.



Not only this, but the Minister expressed his confidence in this route and said that this new connective will not only enhance convenient for travellers but will also boost tourism and strengthen the culture ties between both countries.



He continued to say that his team commends Avelo Airlines for recognizing the value of expanding their service to Jamaica and looks forward to a successful collaboration benefitting both destinations.



It is to be noted that Avelo Airlines announced this expansion as part of its largest growth initiative since being founded in 2021, introducing non-stop flights from Bradley International Airport to seven new destinations, including first-ever international flights to Cancun, Mexico, and Montego Bay.





Through its official Facebook account, the airline announced, "Avelo's BIGGEST Announcement EVER – 18 NEW Routes! 3 NEW cities including Hartford, CT (BDL) and Avelo's first international destinations: Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ) and Cancun, Mexico (CUN)."



Moreover, Avelo has quickly established itself as a leading ultra low cost carrier in the USA, having focus on affordable and convenient travel options.



The airline also announced that the introductory fares for one way tickets between Jamaica and Connecticut will begin at US$178. With this development, Avelo will become the only airline to offer nonstop service between Montego Bay, St James and the capital region of Connecticut.