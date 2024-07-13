JRC plans to commence works for Tourist Train Service in Jamaica

The Jamaica Railway Corporation (JRC) is planning to start work towards launching phase one of the Tourist Train Service between Montpelier, St James, and Appleton Estate in St Elizabeth.

The engagement for commencing the construction world will as well include track reconstruction, acquisition of trains and the construction of necessary infrastructure along the route.

With this, the authority as well has informed of the plans to kick-start preparations for the launch of passenger and freight train services between Spanish Town and Kingston. Adding to it, the company will finalize the rollout of commercial rail service from Bodles Junction to Linstead in St Catherine, specially for transporting aggregates.

Such activities are the part of this year of strategies of JRC that will target the entity’s improved positioning to revitalize and expand rail service. This as well would optimize its financial performance.

It has been expected that the Jamaica Railway Corporation is expected to commence the discussions with private investors to secure funding for building rail infrastructure, rehabilitating existing rolling stock, acquiring new trains and upgrading the entities Kingston workshop.

Not only this, the corporation plans to expand the leased lands and properties, while considering the implementation of a cashless rental collection system for tenants.

The Jamaica Railway Corporation is a statutory body formed under the Railway Corporation Act, 1960. The Corporate body has the power to purchase, take, hold and dispose of land and other property.

The functions of the Corporation include to control the expenditure of the Corporation whether on revenue or capital account. Also, the operations under this includes, the conducting of affairs of the corporation in such a way that it ensures the annual revenue of the corporation. These are sufficient to meet all the charges.

To direct and control any expansion or extension of the railway and the construction of any new railway, the JRC holds all the rights to responsibly carry forward this.