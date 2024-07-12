Hurricane Beryl shattered Jamaica, lost $30M trail

Hurricane Beryl left a $30 million trail of destruction in Trelawny. Great damage has been witnessed there as several of the buildings vanished.

All the damage was reported during the municipality’s monthly meeting. The reports were by Collen Gager Mayor, the member of the Ministry of Local Government & Community Development.

He added that the infirmary suffered major damage with the sections of its zinc roof blown away and its fencing flattened. And, 54 inmates are currently housed at the Hague Primary School where the repair work is ongoing.

Moreover, he highlighted that the damage was done to the transport center, poor relief department, and the market. As the repairs have already been started, the construction for shelter for passengers have been completed. However, the hurricane blew away the zinc roofing.

Considerably, the market, which was slated for a $12.5 million renovation, suffered damage to its roof which left the vendors exposed to the elements. And, the member of the Ministry of local Government is appealing to the local business operators to support the repairs to the transport center.

This offers potential arrangement for the advertisements in the exchange for the help. Hurricane Beryl with its arrival did great damage to the nation. It ripped roofs off homes and destroyed and tangled up boats on shorelines.

Debris from the destruction crashed onto the sand. The roads were blocked with the fallen trees and the debris caused great harm. Across the Caribbean, the destruction was seen. Not only Jamaica, the islands like Grenada and Venezuela as well were affected with its hit.

In Jamaica, the guests at a resort in Jamaica’s Montego Bay woke to downed and bent trees after Hurricane Beryl slammed the country. Not only this, the agriculture sector as well was destroyed as the crops were destroyed in the country which even left the citizens facing food shortages.