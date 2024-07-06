Friday, 19th July 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Jamaica: NEPA urges to exercise caution amidst crocodile displacement due to Hurricane Beryl

NEPA has urged public to exercise extreme caution in areas which are close to swamps, rivers, gullies, crocodile.

Saturday, 6th July 2024

Jamaica: NEPA urges to exercise caution amidst crocodile displacement due to Hurricane Beryl, credits to Facebook
Jamaica: NEPA- The National Environment and Planning Agency has urged the public to exercise extreme caution in the areas which are close to swamps, rivers, gullies and the known crocodile habitats as the animal is likely to be displaced following the heavy rains that are caused due to Hurricane Beryl. The agency has advised the public to avoid bathing in or near the areas as crocodiles are likely to move with flood waters and may be found in the locations outside of their original habitat. Along with this, the warning has been extended to the population of the country to not to feed the animals. As well, people should not attempt to capture or harm them when seen as they may become defensive if cornered or attacked. The authorities have even casted light on the offenses that are under Wild Life Protection Act (WLPA). It stated that it is an offense to possess, hunt, kill, capture or willfully molest a crocodile. And, in case any of the individuals found guilty will be charged with the maximum fine of $100,000 or would have to face the imprisonment of one year. The authorities as well have added that in most of the cases, crocodiles will make their way back to the wetlands. Although, if the animal is seen in any of the areas outside its habitat or is posing a threat to people. Persons should make a report to the agency by giving a call either at 876-754-7540 or at toll free no. 888-991-5005. Not only this, individuals may also call 119 or the nearest police station to make a report. Hurricane Beryl has laid great damage and destruction to the country, Jamaica. An infrastructure devastation is being witnessed which halted several of the important operations.

Sasha Baptiste

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Hurricane Beryl wreaks havoc on Jamaica: One dead, hundreds homeless, properties damaged
Uncategorised

Hurricane Beryl wreaks havoc on Jamaica: One dead, hundreds homeless, pro...

Saturday, 6th July 2024

PM Skerrit urges youth to demand climate action, hold developed nations accountable (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

PM Skerrit urges youth to demand climate action, hold developed nations a...

Saturday, 6th July 2024

Luxurious superyacht marina project in Bahamas set to open in 2027 (Planned structure of the marine)
Uncategorised

Luxurious superyacht marina project in Bahamas set to open in 2027

Saturday, 6th July 2024

JetBlue adds evening flight from New York to Saint Lucia for Lucian Carnival (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

JetBlue adds evening flight from New York to Saint Lucia for Lucian Carni...

Saturday, 6th July 2024

Antigua Cruise Port, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

Antigua Cruise Port secures prestigious nominations by World Cruise Award...

Saturday, 6th July 2024

Saint Lucia Carnival Season 2024 to grace country in July, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

Saint Lucia Carnival Season 2024 to grace country in July

Saturday, 6th July 2024

APUA launches Summer Internship Program 2024, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

APUA announces Summer Internship Program 2024

Saturday, 6th July 2024

Trinidad: Relatives gather to bid farewell to murdered nurse, urges public not to judge her (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Trinidad: Relatives gather to bid farewell to murdered nurse, urges publi...

Saturday, 6th July 2024