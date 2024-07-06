Jamaica: NEPA urges to exercise caution amidst crocodile displacement due to Hurricane Beryl

NEPA- The National Environment and Planning Agency has urged the public to exercise extreme caution in the areas which are close to swamps, rivers, gullies and the known crocodile habitats as the animal is likely to be displaced following the heavy rains that are caused due to Hurricane Beryl

The agency has advised the public to avoid bathing in or near the areas as crocodiles are likely to move with flood waters and may be found in the locations outside of their original habitat. Along with this, the warning has been extended to the population of the country to not to feed the animals.

As well, people should not attempt to capture or harm them when seen as they may become defensive if cornered or attacked. The authorities have even casted light on the offenses that are under Wild Life Protection Act (WLPA).

It stated that it is an offense to possess, hunt, kill, capture or willfully molest a crocodile. And, in case any of the individuals found guilty will be charged with the maximum fine of $100,000 or would have to face the imprisonment of one year. The authorities as well have added that in most of the cases, crocodiles will make their way back to the wetlands.

Although, if the animal is seen in any of the areas outside its habitat or is posing a threat to people. Persons should make a report to the agency by giving a call either at 876-754-7540 or at toll free no. 888-991-5005.