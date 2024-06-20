Saint Lucia Carnival Season 2024 to grace country in July

Caribcation, one of the biggest and best events in Saint Lucia is focused on welcoming visitors from the Caribbean region. The event extends an invitation to the people around to embrace the luxury and freedom of the sea on a girl’s gateway.

Caribcation, one of the biggest and best events in Saint Lucia is focused on welcoming visitors from the Caribbean region. The event extends an invitation to the people around to embrace the luxury and freedom of the sea on a girl’s gateway.

Saint Lucia, one of the beautician island nations has all in it that whispers the tales of adventure and the horizon that beckons with the endless possibilities. Considerably, Miss Caribcation - Kadin Antonie hosted the girls participating in the pageant.

The glimpse of the women celebrating as well have come forward. They are celebrating the luxurious last call catamaran by Sea Spray Cruises. And, the vibes of friendship celebrations sailing on the gentle Caribbean breeze with echoed laughter under the sun-kissed sky catches all the attention.

“This is not just a trip; it's a journey etched in the heart, forever anchored in the soul,” mentioned the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

Carnival Season in Saint Lucia is of all the fun, and will grace the country from July 1 to July 17, 2024. The Season will bring all the excitement to the streets of Saint Lucia. There will be several of the events held.

There will be a fun-filled two-day street parade of live bands and DJ music and joyous experiences. The special celebrations held under this will surely display the Caribbean history, culture and creativity.

The events that will take place in the country in this carnival season are as follows-

Saint Lucia Carnival 2024 - July 1 to July 17, 2024

Carnival Takeover - July 13, 2024

Famaly (Black Out Edition) - July 13 to July 14, 2024

Take Jam St Lucia (758) - July 14

Colour Me Red - Da Yours Baby

Saint Lucia Carnival 2024 Makeup Hair and Photoshoot - July 15, 2024

Bacchanal Brunch Carnival - July 7, 2024

Prestige Escape - July 7, 2024

Dwive Bikini Cruise - July 9, 2024

SOCA BOOZE Cruise - July 11, 2024

SKINS - Intimate Cruise Experience - July 12, 2024

Transcend Moonlight Mas - July 9, 2024

Wutless Jouvert St. Lucia Carnival 2024 All- Inclusive - July 14, 2024

All these will bring great times in the country with all the extraordinary entertainment.