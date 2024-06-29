Saint Lucia Met Office warns of worsening weather as TS Beryl strengthens

The Met Services has advised that environmental conditions are forecasted to support the development of this system and at present it is located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands.

The Saint Lucia Meteorological Office is closely monitoring a tropical disturbance that has been formed in the Central Tropical Atlantic. This disturbance has intensified into Tropical Storm Beryl and is forecasted to reach the Windward Islands late Sunday or Monday.

The Met Services has advised that environmental conditions are forecasted to support the development of this system and at present it is located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands.

Because of the forecasted weather developments, it is also believed that worsening weather and sea conditions in the Lesser Antilles will begin on Sunday night.

The Services said that this weather system will bring moderate to heavy showers, gusty winds, and thunderstorms to the Caribbean region.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Philip J Pierre advised the general public to make the required preparations and have a look at their family emergency plans as precautions.

He urged everyone to stay informed by monitoring information and updates from authorised sources such as National Emergency Management Organisation and Saint Lucia Meteorological Services as they will be monitoring the system and providing accurate information and guidance as the Tropical Storm Beryl moves.

The forecasters are saying that Tropical Storm Beryl has formed in the Atlantic and is anticipated to become a hurricane within the next 48 hours. Although its path is unclear, it might travel into the Gulf of Mexico and then towards the Windward Islands.

As of 2 am in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic, a tropical wave located several hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

The storm has maximum sustained wind gusts of 40mph. The storm is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by late this weekend as it moves into the Caribbean Sea.

The system is likely to impact the island with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms along with strong winds during the beginning of the next week.