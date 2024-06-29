St Kitts Tourism Ministry to analyse economic impact of Music Festival by Oct 2024

The Tourism Ministry of St. Kitts and Nevis on its way to conduct an economic impact assessment of the St. Kitts Music Festival.

Such an initiative is marked to determine the required changes to ensure sustainability. And, this will include an in-depth look at the current three-night model. As the 26th edition of St. Kitts Music Festival unfolds, the concerns for the cost and sustainability of the three-night event are being raised.

The St. Kitts Music Festival is one of the important parts of St. Kitts and Nevis’ tourism strategy that has been structured to attract the visitors. Such a structure by having a significant count of visitors welcomed will fill the country with all the hustle, and will boost the economy.

In the country, an impact of St. Kitts Music Festival on the economic state of the country has become a major topic for the discussions. And, the Tourism Ministry in response has announced the plans for the economic impact assessment of St. Kitts Music Festival.

Such an assessment will examine the three night model, and will consider the potential adjustments to ensure the festival’s long term sustainability. The Tourism Minister - Marsha Henderson who has all the stake in the music festival has laid a focus on the need to review to keep the festival competitive and appealing amidst all the other regional events.

The assessment announced is projected to be completed by October 2024 that connects to the start of the Government's annual budget process. And, the Tourism Minister on this has highlighted that these reviews would include the observations of the festivals and public feedback to guide the potential changes.

Considerably, to clarify the concerns, the Minister as well casted the light on the significance of the St. Kitts Music Festival as an investment for the federation. This highlights its role in marketing the destination at global level.