Friday, 19th July 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Ferry Services and Travel resumes in Saint Lucia after Hurricane Beryl passes

Tourism Ministry of Saint Lucia has announced resumption of Ferry Services. Perle Express is expected to arrive, will depart on July 3, 2024.

Wednesday, 3rd July 2024

Ferry Services and Travel resumes in Saint Lucia after Hurricane Beryl passes, credits to Facebook
Saint Lucia: The Tourism Ministry of Saint Lucia  has announced the resumption of Ferry Services. Perle Express is expected to arrive in Saint Lucia today and will depart on July 3, 2024. The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority added that, “ Please note that it is imperative that the ferry departs at 07:00 on Wednesday, considering the weather system affecting the region.” Considerably, the passengers are expected to begin check in at 5:00 Along with this, the resumption of Travel as well has been announced by the Authority.  As of 5:00 am, Saint Lucia was given the All-clear by the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO). “There are no reports of severe damage to the infrastructure, and the restoration of utilities is underway,” mentioned the Tourism Ministry. The Hewanorra International Airport (UVF) and George F.L. Charles Airport (SLU)  is following the assessment. And, will resume normal operations with the arrivals and departures from 10:00 am on Tuesday. In an effort to improve processing times, Passengers were updated with their reservations. As well, they are encouraged to check in three hours prior to departure. Considerably, the travelers without a reservation are encouraged to contact the airline before proceeding to the airports. Although, still there are rare chances of weather events to happen. Saint Lucia being a resilient nation has its top priority to ensure the return to normal situations in the rapid time. The disasters pose great threat to the countries and impact the state of the nations by having adverse effects on their economies as well. Such a state lead drastically impacts the small island nations where the countries dedicated are moving towards the growth and progress. The halt made to all the efforts of the administration puts great deal of influence on the overall economic state of the country.

Sasha Baptiste

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Dominica: Melissa Skerrit's Roseau Central Annual Summer Camp to return with exciting activities (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Dominica: Melissa Skerrit's Roseau Central Summer Camp to return with exc...

Wednesday, 3rd July 2024

Nevis: Premier Brantley unveils newly paved road in Butlers Village (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Nevis: Premier Brantley unveils newly paved road in Butlers Village

Wednesday, 3rd July 2024

Trinidad and Tobago: Govt plans to surge VAT and other taxes, claims Opposition Leader
Uncategorised

Trinidad and Tobago: Govt plans to surge VAT and other taxes, says Opposi...

Wednesday, 3rd July 2024

JetBlue adds evening flight from New York to Saint Lucia for Lucian Carnival (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

JetBlue adds evening flight from New York to Saint Lucia for Lucian Carni...

Wednesday, 3rd July 2024

American Airlines adds new routes to St. Vincent from Charlotte and New York
Uncategorised

American Airlines adds new routes to St. Vincent from Charlotte and New Y...

Wednesday, 3rd July 2024

Jamaica on High Alert: 2-year-old mysteriously disappears from yard during bath (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Jamaica on High Alert: 2-year-old mysteriously disappears from yard durin...

Wednesday, 3rd July 2024

PM Skerrit urges caution as Tropical Storm Beryl heads towards Dominica (PC - Facebook account of Dominica Meteorological Office)
Uncategorised

PM Skerrit urges caution as Tropical Storm Beryl heads towards Dominica

Wednesday, 3rd July 2024

Emergency state in effect in Grenada for next 7 days amidst adverse weather, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

Emergency state in effect in Grenada for next 7 days amidst adverse weath...

Wednesday, 3rd July 2024