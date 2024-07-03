Ferry Services and Travel resumes in Saint Lucia after Hurricane Beryl passes

Tourism Ministry of Saint Lucia has announced resumption of Ferry Services. Perle Express is expected to arrive, will depart on July 3, 2024.

The Tourism Ministry of Saint Lucia has announced the resumption of Ferry Services. Perle Express is expected to arrive in Saint Lucia today and will depart on July 3, 2024.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority added that, “ Please note that it is imperative that the ferry departs at 07:00 on Wednesday, considering the weather system affecting the region.”

Considerably, the passengers are expected to begin check in at 5:00

Along with this, the resumption of Travel as well has been announced by the Authority. As of 5:00 am, Saint Lucia was given the All-clear by the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO).

“There are no reports of severe damage to the infrastructure, and the restoration of utilities is underway,” mentioned the Tourism Ministry

The Hewanorra International Airport (UVF) and George F.L. Charles Airport (SLU) is following the assessment. And, will resume normal operations with the arrivals and departures from 10:00 am on Tuesday.

In an effort to improve processing times, Passengers were updated with their reservations. As well, they are encouraged to check in three hours prior to departure. Considerably, the travelers without a reservation are encouraged to contact the airline before proceeding to the airports.

Although, still there are rare chances of weather events to happen. Saint Lucia being a resilient nation has its top priority to ensure the return to normal situations in the rapid time.

The disasters pose great threat to the countries and impact the state of the nations by having adverse effects on their economies as well. Such a state lead drastically impacts the small island nations where the countries dedicated are moving towards the growth and progress.

The halt made to all the efforts of the administration puts great deal of influence on the overall economic state of the country.