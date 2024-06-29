PM Skerrit urges caution as Tropical Storm Beryl heads towards Dominica

He asked them to take all the precautionary actions as the storm is now racing towards the island chain and is forecasted to move across the Windward Islands on Monday.

Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit urged Dominicans to monitor the progress of the Tropical Storm Beryl, which formed over the Atlantic on Friday.

This is the second tropical storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season and is said to impact the Caribbean islands.

While urging the public to stay safe, PM Skerrit noted that although not directly in its probable path, residents should continue to monitor the progress and take all precautionary actions. He asked everyone to listen to the warning messages from the relevant local authorities and treat the information seriously.

“During today and tomorrow, look around your homes and carry out the necessary preparedness activities to protect your property,” added Roosevelt Skerrit.

He further highlighted that this storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves across the Windward Islands

He also ensured that the national system stands ready to provide support, but citizens must do all they can to reduce the impact on lives and property.

Dr. Skerrit specifically addressed the fisherfolk community and stated that they should also heed the warning message and secure their vessels and equipment today, Saturday.

The Prime Minister further prayed for the safety of those who were in the direct path of Beryl and said, “May God Bless us all.”

Dominica Meteorological Office issues advisory

It is to be noted that Dominica has been facing the adverse impacts of hurricane season for the past few days as heavy rain continues to fall across the island.

The Dominica Meteorological Office issued Tropical Storm Beryl Advisory Number 3 at 5 am today and noted that it is forecasted to strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches the southern windward islands.

The Met Office urged the public to closely monitor the progress of this system and added that a hurricane watch has already been issued for Barbados, while hurricane and tropical storm watches will likely be required for some of the other islands of the Lesser Antilles later today.

According to the DMO, around 5 am, the center of Tropical Storm Beryl was located near latitude 9.8 North, longitude 45.5 West or around 975 miles or 1570 km ESE of Barbados.

Beryl is reported to moving quickly toward the west near 21 mph or 33 km/h with maximum sustained winds now increased to near 50 mph or 85 km/h with higher gusts.

Meanwhile, Beryl is expected to produce rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches across Dominica. This rainfall may produce localized flooding, landslides, and falling rocks in vulnerable areas.