Saint Lucia records 40th homicide as bus diver ‘Chalkie’ Leonce found shot dead

Saint Lucia: A 57-year-old minibus driver Felix ‘Chalkie’ Leonce was found shot to death in his home with police believing the incident to be apparent robbery turned fatal. The killing of the well-known, hardworking Fond Assau bus driver has left the community reeling, as police launch a manhunt for those responsible.

According to the information, the incident has marked the country’s 40th homicide for the year 2025.

Reportedly, the victim was found dead in Leslie Land, Castries on the morning of Thursday following which police conducted preliminary investigations around the area with residents reporting hearing a gunfire just after midnight.

The residents immediately called the police who arrived at the location early morning only to find Leonce’s lifeless body. The area has since been cordoned off as police officials are searching for clues.

As of now, no motive for the killing has been established but the police believe it could be a robbery which turned fatal.

A resident of Leslie Land also confirmed that they heard shooting which made them suspect that something wrong is happening in the neighbourhood. She also said that he was not involved in any criminal activity and he used to talk with everyone and crack jokes.

“He was not a bad fellow. I cannot say anything bad about Chalkie,” said another.

Another resident says she was shocked to hear the news when she woke up Thursday morning. She described Leonce as a quiet, hardworking individual.

Concerns about the impact of violence on the island's tourism industry were expressed by another resident. She is calling upon the authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly.

“They have to try and get them and make them pay for it, because you all don't put nobody on earth. That's bad for Saint Lucia,” she said.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the community with people also expressing concerns over the increasing crime rate in the country.

“The prime minister needs to step up his game right now,” said a local named Patricia Bond while another said, “All this killing! Why? Enough is a enough.”