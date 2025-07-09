Saint Lucia: Opposition slams govt’s crime strategy after 10 killed within 9 days

Saint Lucia: Amid rising gun-related homicides across the island nation, the United Workers Party (UWP) launched an open criticism of the Saint Lucian government for their crime-fighting strategy, following the deaths of 10 individuals within just nine days—including a seven-months pregnant woman and her unborn child.

The scathing criticism was launched during a press conference held on Tuesday, July 8, where Rosh Clarke, a UWP candidate for Castries Central, spoke about the recent surge of violence that claimed lives of his 32-year-old cousin, Troya St Martin, 7-months pregnant who was shot and killed in Wilton’s Yard on July 3.

Recounting the horrific moment of the shooting in his neighbourhood around 9:30 p.m., while he discovered that his cousin was one of the victims. He shared how he rushed to the hospital only to see doctors scrambling with bare minimum resources to save the life slipping away from the mother and her unborn baby.

He condemned the killing by saying we are miscarrying and burying our future sons before they become men and worst of all the country has now normalised it.

The Castries Central candidate blamed the inner-city communities like Wilton’s Yard, for their neglect and flimsy wooden homes that offer no protection from gunfire. He demanded greater transparency from the government on its crime fighting strategy and encouraged the citizens to speak out against the rising crimes.

Rosh Clarke praises UWP's past policies

Other candidates of the UWP Castries Southeast also joined the movement, comparing the UWP policies with the current administration. Guy Joseph listed down the prior achievements of his party including a police insurance coverage of $400,000, CCTV networks from Castries to Gros Islet, and the new law enforcement that included the K-9 unit to strengthen border patrol.

Gun violence reaches record high in Saint Lucia

Clarke’s message resonated with many citizens as they can relate to losing their beloved to gun violence. His vocalizing the issue added an urgent call to the growing public outrage over Saint Lucia’s escalating crime wave, which has already claimed 77 lives in 2024, making it the deadliest year on record.