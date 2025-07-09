Wednesday, 9th July 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Saint Lucia: Opposition slams govt’s crime strategy after 10 killed within 9 days

Rosh Clarke, a UWP candidate for Castries Central, spoke out about the recent violence at a press conference.

Wednesday, 9th July 2025

Saint Lucia: Amid rising gun-related homicides across the island nation, the United Workers Party (UWP) launched an open criticism of the Saint Lucian government for their crime-fighting strategy, following the deaths of 10 individuals within just nine days—including a seven-months pregnant woman and her unborn child. 

The scathing criticism was launched during a press conference held on Tuesday, July 8, where Rosh Clarke, a UWP candidate for Castries Central, spoke about the recent surge of violence that claimed lives of his 32-year-old cousin, Troya St Martin, 7-months pregnant who was shot and killed in Wilton’s Yard on July 3.

Recounting the horrific moment of the shooting in his neighbourhood around 9:30 p.m., while he discovered that his cousin was one of the victims. He shared how he rushed to the hospital only to see doctors scrambling with bare minimum resources to save the life slipping away from the mother and her unborn baby. 

He condemned the killing by saying we are miscarrying and burying our future sons before they become men and worst of all the country has now normalised it. 

The Castries Central candidate blamed the inner-city communities like Wilton’s Yard, for their neglect and flimsy wooden homes that offer no protection from gunfire. He demanded greater transparency from the government on its crime fighting strategy and encouraged the citizens to speak out against the rising crimes. 

Rosh Clarke praises UWP's past policies

Other candidates of the UWP Castries Southeast also joined the movement, comparing the UWP policies with the current administration. Guy Joseph listed down the prior achievements of his party including a police insurance coverage  of $400,000, CCTV networks from Castries to Gros Islet, and the new law enforcement that included the K-9 unit to strengthen border patrol. 

Gun violence reaches record high in Saint Lucia

Clarke’s message resonated with many citizens as they can relate to losing their beloved to gun violence. His vocalizing the issue added an urgent call to the growing public outrage over Saint Lucia’s escalating crime wave, which has already claimed 77 lives in 2024, making it the deadliest year on record.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Vision 2030 Jamaica on display at UWI Research Days on Feb 6-8

Wednesday, 9th July 2025

Uncategorised

Date set for Grenada 2018 general election

Wednesday, 9th July 2025

Uncategorised

Report shows amount Caribbean states paid firms to lobby the US

Wednesday, 9th July 2025

Uncategorised

“No time now for politicking”

Wednesday, 9th July 2025

Uncategorised

"Embrace 2020 with courage, hope, decisiveness, integrity, discipline and...

Wednesday, 9th July 2025

Prime Minister of Dominica Dr Roosevelt Skerrit at CELAC Summit in Mexico on Saturday 18 September 2021.
Uncategorised

"We are here to solve real problems of real people" says PM Skerrit at CE...

Wednesday, 9th July 2025

Asia

Indian PM Modi to visit Guyana in November, set to meet CARICOM leaders

Wednesday, 9th July 2025

Belize

Belize: Body of missing 24-year-old found in Belmopan, family suspects fo...

Wednesday, 9th July 2025