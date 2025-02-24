Saint Lucia: 20-year-old popular TikToker stabbed to death in brutal attack

Saint Lucia: In a shocking incident early Friday morning, 20-year-old TikTok creator Jolie Williams was stabbed to death at a guest house in Reduit, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. Another woman, who was with her at the time, remains in critical condition following the attack.

The incident took place around 3:40 am on Friday at the guest house. Reportedly, the attack, allegedly carried out by a male known to the victims, has left the community in shock as the victim was very popular and has over 254k followers and millions views on her TikTok account.

This incident marks the second violent death of a young woman in Saint Lucia occurred within a few weeks. Both of these victims used to work in the same restaurant.

According to the reports, the two women were at the guest house when a man known to them entered the property and attacked them brutally. Both the victims sustained multiple stab wounds and despite emergency medical efforts, one of the victims succumbed to her injuries.

The authorities in Saint Lucia are yet to disclose further details related to the incident but confirmed that the suspect was well known to the deceased. Investigators are now working to determine the circumstances surrounding this brutal attack and have also urged anyone with information to come forward and assist the police.

Following the incident, well known chef Robby Skeete also expressed his shock over the loss of yet another employee of the restaurant. Both Jolie Williams and Alana Bernard, another employee and a mother of three young children, worked at Robby’s restaurant in Castries and both were killed just a few days apart.

While expressing his shock, Skeete said that he is dealing with another death in his staff and the young lady who was killed on Friday was one of his best workers. He said that his staff is all traumatised again, second time in just two weeks.

Skeete also revealed that William had recently ended a relationship with a man who was not willing to breakup with her. The police said that they are investigating this angle and are attempting to find the alleged boyfriend.

As investigations into both murders are ongoing, the locals are urging the government to enforce stricter measures and control the increasing rate of crime in Saint Lucia.