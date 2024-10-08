British woman gets engaged to St Kitts' man amid critics claiming 'He’s After Green Card'

St Kitts and Nevis: A British woman, Lucy Downes aged 29 got engaged to the love of her life Glenny Phillip, 34, from St. Kitts after the pair met on TikTok. Despite social media trolls and critics who accuse Glenny of pursuing Lucy' just for the British Green Card,' the female insisted that their love is genuine and unwavering.



It is reported that Lucy is a mother of two and had just come out of a nine year old relationship when she began using social media platform TikTok to divert her mind. It was not long before she noticed Kittitian Glenny popping up on her live streams and what started as casual interaction quickly transformed into a deep connection.



After exchanging messages and phone calls for several months, the pair started chatting on Whatsapp in April 2022.



However, their relationship faced several obstacles as they both live in different countries and were dealing with challenging personal situations. Lucy was still living with her ex partner while selling their shared home while Glenny lacked a permanent address.



The couple had to wait a year before meeting in person and in March 2023, Glenny flew to the United Kingdom for the first time and Lucy's nerves immediately gave way to excitement when she finally saw him at the airport.





"When Glenny came out—it's so hard to describe how I felt," Lucy recalled. "It was so real from the first day—we were so honest with each other."



Following this Glenny stayed with Lucy for six months in the UK, during which time her met her children a five year old daughter and a nine year old son, before they travelled to St Kitts and Nevis together.



During their visit to St Kitts, Glenny surprised Lucy with a romantic propsonal while they were out for dinner with his friends who all were part of the plan as they were carrying love hearts and roses. The man got down on one knee following which he asked her to marry him, to which he got a 'Yes' as answer.



The couple then again faced 10 months apart while Glenny applied for his fiancé visa but they again got together in August 2024 and are now planning their marriage in November this year. Once married, the pair plans to apply for the Kittitian's spousal visa.



Meanwhile, Glenny and Lucy have been facing a lot of criticism online, with several netizens accusing Glenny of being interested only in the 'green card,' but the couple feel sure about each other.

Glenny took to Facebook to answer back to trolls while sharing his picture with Lucy with a caption, "When you find someone worth sacrificing for you don't give up when life get hard you fight through the hard times and overcome them together once there's anything left fighting for. Just over 7 weeks until I can call you my wife officially. My ride or die."