Kittitian Orson Nurse makes history, marries stranger in UK TV show Married at First Sight

St Kitts and Nevis based Orson Nurse made history as the first Caribbean person to feature on the renowned UK reality TV show, Married at First Sight.



His journey captivated the audiences as he tied knot with a complete stranger Rechelle in a televised wedding that has since been dubbed as the Wedding of the Year.



The couple looked thrilled as they saw each other while being dressed in their wedding attires.



Rechelle who is based in Guyana was delighted to know that she is getting married to someone of her own race and she called Orson ‘a true Caribbean’ after the groom introduced himself as a ‘Kittitian’.

Following their wedding, Orson Nurse took to Facebook to introduce her wife to the world and said, “Meet my beautiful wife Rechelle, if you missed tonight's wedding you missed the wedding of the year.”



He shared another post which was a picture of his post wedding moments under which he wrote, “Still to this day it blows my mind I got married to a complete stranger.”

The 41 year old Orson, who has a two year old daughter and is a Project Engineer said that he wanted to get married as he feels ‘that is the only thing missing from my life’.



In his introductory video for the show he makes his best pitch to the audience, "I will make the perfect partner because I'm all chocolate. I am amazing when it comes to cooking, cleaning, washing, and I can even braid hair. Something I do that my partner might not like is I go to the gym at 2:00 in the morning."



The episode where the two got married was nothing short of magical as it was filled with love, laughter and the undeniable chemistry between Orson and Rechelle. The fans of the show were also left in awe as the couple exchanged rings and vows, marking the beginning of their new journey.



Orson’s participation on UK based Married at First Sight has not only gained attention for his vibrant personality but also for his achievement as the first ever Caribbean contestant on this popular reality show.



Notably, Married at First Sight is a bold social experiment where singles are matched by experts and they marry total strangers who they meet for the very first time on their wedding day.



It is a groundbreaking series which asks if science can help couples fall in love. The individuals are chosen from an initial pool of more than 1500 applicants following which they are carefully assessed by a panel of experts in the field of social, psychological and evolutionary anthropology as well as theology.



Once the couples are matched, three highly compatible couples enter into a legally binding marriage with a complete stranger and they declare ‘I do’.