St Kitts-born Orson Nurse seeks love on UK Reality show 'Married at First Sight'

St Kitts and Nevis: A UK-based Kittitian, Orson Nurse, is all set to marry a stranger and live in front of thousands of people in a reality show. This comes as Nurse has become the first person to be cast in the well renowned UK reality show "Married at First Sight."



According to the information, the 41 year old former cricketer who is now switched his career to actor and model is seeking love in a stranger and will be tying the knot with her on live television. Married at First Sight reality show will air on TLC in the Caribbean and the US from September 16, 2024 onwards.



The development was shared by the actor through an official post on social media in which he said, "So the bio has finally dropped, and the public is getting super excited." He further asked everyone to follow his journey as he gets married to a total stranger and added, "The pursuit for love is a crazy thing but this journey will definitely be different."



Through another post, he expressed pride in being the first Caribbean-born person to be cast on the show, saying, "I went and got married to a stranger. I am now a married man."

In his introductory video for the reality show, Orson Nurse is heard saying, "I will make the perfect partner because I'm all chocolate. I'm amazing when it comes to cooking, cleaning, washing, and I can even braid hair. Something I do that my partner might not like is I go to the gym at 2:00 in the morning."

While talking about his perfect date idea, the male mentioned that it is sitting on the beach in St Kitts, drinking rum, having fish, and a nice lobster while watching the sunset.



He further mentioned that his love language is food, and the most embarrassing thing he has done in the bedroom is nothing.



"So I think my parents would love me to be with someone who is very cultured and loves beautiful black men. I will leave my partner for Jamaican singer Shenseea. The first thing I notice in someone is their beauty, whether it's inside or outside. My biggest deal breaker is if she smokes," he added.



He also told the reason behind doing the show is that he belives that he at an age where he needs love and where he wants to find a beautiful wife who is just going to accept him.



"For me, the best thing that could happen is this woman is the love of my life for the rest of my life," he added.



Nurse is a Project Engineer and is a father and thinks that marriage is the only thing missing from his life. The Glamour Magazine has described him as someone eager to find an "open-minded, family-oriented, and spontaneous" person. Notably, the St Kitts' based male is also known for his role in the 2021 Indian film '83'.