Guyana: Parents of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge exchange woes amid grief and fight for justice

Guyana: The case that shocked the entire region took an unexpected turn as the parents of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge decided to tie the knot on August 19, after spending difficult months together following the loss of their daughter.

According to reports, Adrianna was found dead in a hotel that she and her family were staying in April, a case that drew mass attention as she had gone missing a few days before and days later was found floating in the pool dead.

Some people claimed that she did not drown in the pool as she would have been seen but there was something that happened behind the scenes involving the hotel owner that led to her death as she was found with bruises on her body.

The case quickly brewed public outrage in Guyana and worldwide leading to the torching of the hotel and the owner of the hotel’s house.

On August 19 after the gruesome months of her parents coming to terms with the death of their daughter. The two finally found the strength to walk down the aisle, while still waiting for justice on the untimely death of their 11-year-old girl.

Masses took to social media to congratulate the two on their court wedding with one user writing, “Through the heartbreak of losing their beloved daughter Adrianna Younge, her parents found the strength to say ‘I do.’ Wishing them love, healing, and blessings as they begin this new journey together. Congratulations!”

Another wrote, “Congratulations to the newly married couple Mr. and Mrs. Younge . I know Adrianna must be smiling. May God continue to protect your family.”

The people of Guyana are still awaiting for justice on the case of Adrianna Younge after the September 1 elections but many have expressed their joy blessing the couple on their new venture as they have begun healing.