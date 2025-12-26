Trinidad and Tobago: 33-year-old shot dead days before Christmas in Marabella

Officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations have launched an investigation into the incident, while the area remains sealed for evidence collection.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 33-year-old man was shot and killed on December 22 along Manohar Street, Marabella, just days before Christmas, leaving his family and friends in mourning.

The victim has been identified as Kreston Phillips, who was unemployed and had addresses at Battoo Boulevard and Union Road, both in Marbella.

According to police reports, the officers of Southern Division Task Force received a report about the incident that took place around 8 a.m., at Manohar Street. Upon receiving the report, they responded immediately and reached the place and discovered the victim who was lying on his back along the road with gunshot wounds.

Upon getting close to him officers noticed that he was still alive but was struggling to breathe. Officials transported him to the hospital, where doctors attempted to speak with him, but he became unconscious.

However, after struggling a lot to save his life, medical doctors pronounced him dead and sent his body to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Since then the officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, started their investigation into the matter to know the circumstances surrounding the incident. They also sealed the area where the incident took place to gather evidence.

Authorities disclosed that no arrests have been made yet, and they are still continuing the investigation.

Officers also urged the residents to take initiative and help them to find the suspect as they said “if anyone has information related to the crime or about the suspects then please contact us or visit your nearest police station to report.”

This incident shocked the community of Marabella, as family, friends and people are mourning the loss of him just the day before Christmas. Many people also took to Facebook to express their feelings as one of the users, Derek, commented “Seriously guys’ how can you kill someone just before the Christmas, god please keep him under your warmth.”