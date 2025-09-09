Grenada: Retired security officer Raymond Samuel found dead at Hope Beach

Authorities confirmed the death at the scene, with a postmortem scheduled to determine the cause.

Grenada: A well-known figure in Grenada, 61-year-old Raymond Samuel, a retired driver and security officer from Mt Horne, St Andrew, was found dead at Hope Beach on Sunday morning.

Following the shocking discovery, the Royal Grenada Police Force has launched an investigation into same. The police department said that on Sunday, based on the information received by the community members, officers proceeded on enquiries at Hope City where the victim's dead body was found inside a vehicle in mysterious circumstances.

He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor, and a postmortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of his death.

One person is currently in custody assisting with the investigation, added the police department.

The discovery has sent shockwaves across the country with locals taking to Facebook to express their condolences to the friends and family of the victim.

“Not the news many were hoping for: Raymond “Cece” Samuel of Mt. Horne was found deceased at Hope Beach early this morning,” said a user named Ana Augustine while another user said, “I found it was very suspicious due to the circumstances. Hope justice is served and it’s about time to bring back the death penalty. Lethal injection should be considered.”

A user also noted that this incident marks the second death on Hope Beach in Grenada in questionable manner which puts the island nation in a negative light.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with WIC News for more information as it becomes available.