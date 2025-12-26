2025-12-26 11:30:27
Saint Lucia: 25-year-old shot dead 2 days before Christmas, pushing homicide toll to 82 

Police say the victim suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and head, with residents reporting hearing multiple gunshots during the incident.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Saint Lucia: A 25-year-old man identified as Kenton Henry was shot dead in the Palmiste area in Soufrière, Saint Lucia just two days before Christmas. According to the information, the tragic incident took place at around 1 40 am on Wednesday.

Preliminary reports by the Saint Lucia Royal Police Force indicated that Henry sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and head. Eyewitnesses report that he was shot multiple times by an unknown assailant with residents in the area reporting that they heard at least ten gunshots.

Officers of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force responded to reports of gunfire and found the victim suffering from injuries that proved fatal. Police have not released further information regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Henry reportedly succumbed to his injuries on the crime scene, confirmed the police officials and Emergency Medical Services who pronounced him dead. The latest homicide has pushed Saint Lucia’s homicide count for this year to a record 82.

As of now, police officials said that they are investigating the Palmiste shooting as concerns over violent crime continue to mount across Saint Lucia.

The fatal shooting took place during a time traditionally associated with family gatherings and holiday celebrations across the island. At this time, no arrests have been made, no suspects have been identified, and it remains unclear whether a firearm was recovered.

This recent incident sent shockwaves across the island with several locals taking to Facebook to express their condolences and urge authorities to take stricter actions in order to control the crime situation in the country.

This is extremely sad for the island. Nobody wants to do anything about it. It almost feels like the wealthy enjoys this and the politicians politicize it to win elections but when in power no money or resources is put into nations infrastructure,” said a user named Boss Bigga while another said, “No one has been arrested are these police officers drinking too much to function at their job. Rest in peace young man.”

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

