2025-09-12 06:37:04
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Saint Lucia records 48th homicide of 2025 as Gros Islet Shooting claims life of Josiah ‘Ned’ Harmond

At around 6:15 p.m., attackers on motorbikes opened fire on a victim at a popular street party in Gros Islet, firing several rounds before fleeing.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Saint Lucia police have recorded the country's 48th homicide after a shooting incident in Gros Islet left Josiah 'Ned' Harmond dead at the hospital on Tuesday evening.

According to the Saint Lucia Royal Police Force, the incident took place around 6:15 p.m. at a popular Gros Islet street party area when attackers on motorbikes opened fire on the victim, unleashing several rounds before fleeing the scene.

According to reports, one of the shots struck Ned in the abdomen, causing fatal injuries. After lying on the ground for 15 minutes, Ned was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries during surgery at approximately 10:23 p.m.

The assailants, who were riding motorbikes and wearing helmets, reportedly fired at Ned, making it difficult to identify them at this time.

Marlyn Harmond, Ned's mother, was overcome with grief after she received the news of her son's death on Wednesday morning, September 10. She fondly remembered him as a calm young man who never had any problems with anyone or involvement in gangs.

It is a bleeding thing going on in St. Lucia right now.” She joins countless other mothers who have been left without a son due to gang violence, Marlyn expressed her disappointment over what had happened, feeling defeated as she said that the violence will never stop even if the government is exchanged.

Multiple other residents of Ned's area have also testified of Ned's goodness saying he was a good young boy and not involved in any gang violence or anything like that.

As his long-time friends recalled him as a fun-loving and peaceful man who never looked for trouble further calling for governmental action to the escalating gang violence in the country.

Citizens of Saint Lucia have poured out their condolences to the family as the police are still conducting their investigations into the brazen attack.

The death of Ned records Saint Lucia 48th homicide of the year raising concerns over the island’s troubling wave of violent crime that has been surging.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Median LaRocque appointed as new Director of DBOS

2025-09-12 04:33:31

Prime Minister of Dominica Dr Roosevelt Skerrit
Uncategorised

USA and UK also has programs like CBI says PM Skerrit

2025-09-12 04:33:31

Uncategorised

Bahamas to receive third tranche of AstraZeneca vaccines via COVAX facili...

2025-09-12 04:33:31

Uncategorised

Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines must be equal for all, says PM Rowley

2025-09-12 04:33:31

Trinidad and Tobago police seizes Cocaine and Marijuana worth $22M
Uncategorised

Trinidad and Tobago police seizes Cocaine and Marijuana worth $22M

2025-09-12 04:33:31

Belize: Patrick Faber's fiance says he was a "victim" after people call for his resignation over domestic abuse
Uncategorised

Belize: Fiance says Patrick Faber was a "victim" after people call for hi...

2025-09-12 04:33:31

Leader of opposition Kamla Persad Bissessar
Uncategorised

Retirement at the age of 60-65 must be a choice not a compulsion: Kamla P...

2025-09-12 04:33:31

TELL Project at Bexon Primary School PC: Facebook
Uncategorised

Saint Lucia: TELL Project to educate school students against Violence

2025-09-12 04:33:31