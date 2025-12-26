T&T housing allocations spark outcry as blind citizens left out of 2025 distribution 

More than 120 families moved into newly constructed homes across several communities islandwide, the Housing Development Corporation confirmed ahead of Christmas.

Trinidad and Tobago: No blind or visually impaired persons appear to have been included among the more than 120 families allocated new housing units across Trinidad and Tobago during the 2025 period, a development which has raised disappointment from the Trinidad and Tobago Blind Welfare Association (TTBWA).

The allocations were confirmed by the Housing Development Corporation and reported ahead of the Christmas period and it saw more than 120 families move into newly constructed homes across several communities islandwide.

While acknowledging the importance of providing safe and secure housing to families who have waited several years for this opportunity, the Association noted that based on the information available to them blind and visually impaired citizens were absent from the list of beneficiaries during the holiday allocation.

TTBWA emphasised that housing is not merely a social benefit but a fundamental component of independence, dignity, safety and inclusion. “For blind and visually impaired persons many of whom face persistent barriers to employment, income stability, and accessible living environments the absence of representation in national housing allocations is a matter of serious concern,” they added.

The association further emphasised that they made this observation not in spirit of confrontation but rather out of their long-standing mandate to advocate for equitable access to national development programme. They highlighted, “Persons with disabilities, including those who are blind or visually impaired, are citizens with equal rights and legitimate expectations to benefit from public housing initiatives, particularly where vulnerability and long waiting periods are acknowledged as qualifying factors.”

Notably, a total of 122 keys were handed over to families across Trinidad and Tobago between April 28 and November 21 which marked an end to the years long wait for all these families. Reports state that around two-thirds of the homes went to applicants who applied for the houses between 2005 and 2012, with one applicant even going back till 2000.

Despite the celebratory tone surrounding this housing distribution, concerns have further been raised by some residents regarding safety, infrastructure, and defects within the housing developments. A resident of Oasis Greens, who moved into her unit in April this year, said that many basic services remain incomplete in the house.

“We are currently begging for streetlights,” she said and noted a recent car theft in the area and uncertainty surrounding security arrangements. “The security that is here right now, they were basically told that they are here to safeguard the empty units,” she added.

Residents also expressed frustration over homeowners’ association fees as well as recurring flooding issues, especially near the security post and along internal roadways. Although officials previously visited the area facing issues in order to take measurements, residents claim no follow-up work was carried out.