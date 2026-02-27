50th CARICOM Meeting: Leaders retreat to Nevis for candid talks on action and regional unity

Dr Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, said the setting was chosen to let leaders engage openly and honestly, away from the summit’s formal structure.

St Kitts and Nevis: As part of the activities for the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government, CARICOM leaders journeyed to the picturesque sister island of Nevis for a special retreat on Thursday. Hosted by Premier Mark Brantley, the retreat offered the leaders with an opportunity to speak candidly about the real challenges facing the Caribbean region.

Several leaders from across the Caribbean joined the retreat including CARICOM Chairman Dr Terrance Drew, Prime Minister Philip J Pierre, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit and Prime Minister Godwin Friday to name a few.

Following the retreat, Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister Philip J Pierre noted that it was a great chance to discuss everything from economic growth and climate resilience to deeper regional integration and shared prosperity. He emphasised that these discussions ‘matter’ adding that they allow everyone to step back from the formalities and concentrate on practical solutions that will strengthen the Caribbean Community.

CARICOM Chair and Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Terrance Drew described the meeting in Nevis a ‘productive’ one. He thanked Premier Mark Brantley for warmly welcoming the CARICOM brothers and sisters to Nevis and for helping to facilitate an atmosphere ideal for reflection and forward planning.

Dickon Mitchell, the Prime Minister of Grenada, emphasised the importance of moving from dialogue to decisive implementation following the meeting. “The 50th regular meeting aims at translating our shared vision into concrete action. We must work together, decisively and collaboratively, to deliver practical solutions that improve lives and secure a resilient, sustainable future for the people of CARICOM,” he stated.

Not only this, but Premier of Nevis also took to Facebook to share glimpses of the meeting. He said, “I shared a light moment with PM Hon Dr Terrance Drew today when I said to him “welcome to our little island Sir”. St. Kitts Nevis let us keep working together to create a prosperous and sustainable future for all! We won’t always agree but with maturity, respect, patriotism and goodwill we can move our country forever forward and upward.” He expressed his confidence in the leaders saying that “Our Caribbean Civilization is in good hands.”

The highly anticipated 50th CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting is being held under the theme “Beyond Words: Action Today for a Thriving, Sustainable CARICOM."